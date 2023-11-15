Berri follows up on South Lebanon field developments with Ain el-Tineh visitors, meets UNIFL commander, new Greek Ambassador, “National Accord” bloc delegation

nbsp;NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday met, at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, with UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander, General Aroldo Lazaro, who visited him with an accompanying delegation.

Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation and the latest field developments in south Lebanon.nbsp;

Speaker Berri warned of ldquo;the Israeli enemyrsquo;s persistence in escalating its aggression,nbsp;targeting repeatedly civilians, media professionals, and paramedics, extending its attacks deep into southern Lebanon, as well as its threats to the Lebanese capital, Beirut, which increases the risks of expanding the flames of Israeli war in the region, contrary to international and Arab positions calling for adherence to international legitimacy represented by UN Resolution 1701 and the rules of engagement.rdquo;

Berri hailed the efforts made by the international peacekeeping force operating in south Lebanonnbsp;in this regard.nbsp;

Berri later received the newly appointed Greek Ambassador to Lebanon, Despinanbsp;Koukoulopoulou, who came on a protocol visit upon assuming her new diplomatic duties in the country.nbsp;

The Speaker also received a delegation representingnbsp;the ldquo;National Accordrdquo; bloc, which included: MPs Faisal Karami, Adnan Trabulsi, Taha Naji and Mohammad Yahya.nbsp;

Discussions touched on the latest political developments, and developmentsnbsp;related to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and on the Lebanese border villages with occupied Palestine.nbsp;

Talks also touched on legislative affairs.nbsp;

