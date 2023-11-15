Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    Severely Injured Russian Troops Suddenly Realize They’ve Been Screwed

    AFP via Getty

    Russian troops who’ve lost limbs helping Vladimir Putin carry out his genocidal ambitions in Ukraine are in for a rude wake-up call when they turn to the state for “rehabilitation.”

    One man who lost his left arm in the war returned home and waited patiently for months for his new prosthetic arm promised by the Defense Ministry—but when the day finally came, all he got was a metal rod.

    “It’s just a metal stick with a plastic tip!” 48-year-old Vadim Sharipov vented to Radio Free Europe’s Siberian service. “Why should I be happy with a stick instead of a prosthesis?! At first they stalled, then they refused to admit that it was shoddy work, and as time goes on, the muscles will atrophy and then no prosthesis will be needed,” he said, adding that he is now suing in a bid to get a better prosthetic.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

