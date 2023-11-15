Two New Complaints About Russell Brand Revealed in BBC Probe

Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

Two more people have come forward to make complaints to the BBC about Russell Brand since the British broadcaster began an investigation into his behavior, the corporation said Tuesday.

The new complaints into Brand’s conduct between 2006 and 2008 when he hosted radio shows were made to the BBC in the last two months, the British broadcaster said. The revelation came as part of an update into the BBC’s review of Brand’s behavior that launched in September after the comedian was accused of rape and sexual assaults in a joint investigation by U.K. media outlets.

According to the BBC, the new complaints are “understood to relate to his workplace conduct, and are not of a serious sexual nature.” The corporation said it had now received a total of five complaints—three of which were made before Brand was accused in September of sexual wrongdoing by the Times, Sunday Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches. Brand has denied the allegations.

