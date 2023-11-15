The Crown will deal a fresh blow to William and Harry with overblown dramatisation of last phone call with Princess Diana – despite brothers insisting it was a ‘short and rushed’ chat

<!–

The latest series of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown will depict the last time Prince William and Prince Harry spoke to their mother – but it won’t be a true reflection of the conversation.

The first part of series 6 will cover the final weeks of Princess Diana’s life before the fatal car crash with Dodi Fayed on August 31, 1997 at the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, but as a fictionalized version of the events, viewers can expect to see some embellishment of the facts.

In the fourth episode of the final series, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is depicted as frustrated while in Paris with Dodi Fayed and desperate to return to the UK to see her sons.

After missing an opportunity to speak to them on the phone, Diana finally manages to have a call with Prince William and Prince Harry, during which they have a candid exchange.

However, based on Prince Harry and Prince William’s accounts of the last phone call he had with his mother, this version of events doesn’t quite ring true.

In the episode, Diana calls Balmoral, where her sons are on vacation with their father.

During the phone call, William asks his mother if she is going to marry Dodi Fayed, to which Diana says no.

He then explains that all the British newspapers are reporting that the two men are engaged.

Diana responds: “I am absolutely not going to marry Dodi. To be honest, I can’t wait to get home.

Prince William and Prince Harry have only spoken once about their last phone call with their mother – and don’t remember much of what was said.

William then asks his mother if she is okay. She nods and says, “I’m fine.” It’s just a little crazy here. I don’t really understand how I ended up here. Mom just needs to make some changes in her life, that’s all. But that’s not your problem, it’s mine.

In a tender moment, she tells her sons that she loves them and they respond by saying they love her too. She promises to return home the next evening to see them.

Later in the episode, Diana dies prematurely in a car accident.

Although it is true that Prince William and Prince Harry shared a phone call with their mother on the last day of her life, their memories of that call do not reflect the depiction in the Netflix series.

Speaking in 2017 documentary Diana: Our Mother, the princes discussed details of their “desperately rushed” final call with the late royal for the first time.

Recalling the conversation, they expressed regret at being desperate to get back outside and play with their cousins, who were also at Balmoral.

Harry said: “I can’t really, necessarily, remember what I said. But probably all I remember is, you know, regretting for the rest of my life the brevity of the phone call.

“And if I had known it was the last time I was going to talk to my mother – the things I would have said to her.”

The fact that Harry, who was 12 at the time of his mother’s death, does not remember the details of his last conversation with Diana suggests that it was not a conversation in which deep feelings were expressed – more of an ordinary discussion, because neither Diana nor the princes knew about it. this would be their last conversation.

William also said of the call: “Harry and I were desperate to say goodbye, you know, ‘see you later’.”