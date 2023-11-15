Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    News

    Is E Ink finally ready for prime time?

    By

    Nov 14, 2023 , , ,
    Is E Ink finally ready for prime time?

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    I’d bet that when you think of E Ink, you picture an Amazon Kindle. But E Ink has come a long way in recent years. In addition to e-readers, there are E Ink tablets, laptops, desktop monitors, signs, dresses, cars that change color, smart watches and a large number of devices that use this technology. You could say that there has been a certain renaissance of electronic paper.

    Because right now? Well, E Ink, the company behind the technology, and the companies incorporating its e-paper into consumer devices, such as Onyx and Dasung, have made great strides. advances challenges such as contrast, refresh rates and color. The price of entry into the market has also dropped. The technology itself also has some specific benefits over traditional LCDs and OLEDs…

    Keep reading…

    Is E Ink finally ready for prime time?

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Number of Venezuelans crossing US-Mexico border drop dramatically in October – down to 29,637 from September’s spike of 54,833 – as deportations start

    Nov 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy