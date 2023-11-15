WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

I’d bet that when you think of E Ink, you picture an Amazon Kindle. But E Ink has come a long way in recent years. In addition to e-readers, there are E Ink tablets, laptops, desktop monitors, signs, dresses, cars that change color, smart watches and a large number of devices that use this technology. You could say that there has been a certain renaissance of electronic paper.

Because right now? Well, E Ink, the company behind the technology, and the companies incorporating its e-paper into consumer devices, such as Onyx and Dasung, have made great strides. advances challenges such as contrast, refresh rates and color. The price of entry into the market has also dropped. The technology itself also has some specific benefits over traditional LCDs and OLEDs…

Is E Ink finally ready for prime time?