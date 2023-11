NNA – The following is anbsp;statement issued by Ziad Al-Nakhalah, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine: quot;The method of negotiations regarding the enemy prisoners of war in our custody, along with our enemyrsquo;s retaliatory behaviour, will likely only see the withdrawal of the Jihad Movement from the deal that is being discussed in the media, and we will keep the prisoners in our custody until more favourable terms are on the table.quot;

