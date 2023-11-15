Barbra Streisand Talks Israel-Gaza ‘Insanity’ and Antisemitism with Stephen Colbert

CBS

Barbra Streisand received the star treatment on Monday night’s The Late Show With Stephen Colbert where she discussed her new, massive memoir My Name Is Barbra, explained why she decided to clone her dog, and even gave Colbert a tour of the mysterious mini-mall inside her home.

During her multi-part interview with Colbert, Streisand also answered questions about the current state of politics, including the ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza and the next U.S. presidential election. Since the 1960s, the Hollywood and Broadway star has been politically active and a vocal supporter of the Democratic Party.

When asked about rising antisemitism in the United States, Streisand called the recent threats in her home country “sad.”

