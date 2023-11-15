Red alert! Queen Letizia stuns in scarlet power suit as she attends opening of Picasso exhibition with King Felipe in Madrid

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Queen Letizia of Spain cut a glamorous figure this afternoon as she attended the opening of a Picasso exhibition in Madrid.

The 51-year-old royal opted for a red power suit for the engagement at the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía with her husband King Felipe, 55.

The mother-of-two’s stylish two-piece suit featured subtle shoulder pads and light tortoiseshell buttons on the sleeves and jacket.

Letizia combined her striking red jacket with an oyster-colored silk blouse with light ruffles around the neckline.

Pulling the whole look together, the royal completed her chic ensemble with a pair of rose pink block high heels.

In the photo: Queen Letizia and King Felipe open the exhibition Picasso 1906. The Great Transformation at the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofia

Letizia took a leaf out of the Princess of Wales’ book and styled her glossy brown hair in loose waves for the occasion.

The European royal kept her jewelry minimal and opted for an elegant pair of diamond dangling earrings.

Additionally, the Spanish queen wore her signature bronze smokey eye look and completed her makeup with a nude lipstick.

Meanwhile, King Felipe was smartly dressed in a gray pinstripe suit and red tie, which perfectly complemented his wife’s outfit.

The exhibition will officially open tomorrow at the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía and will run until March 2024.

The national museum has had ties to the royal family since its opening in 1992 and is named after King Felipe’s mother, Sofia.

It has been an exceptionally busy few months for the royal couple, who have toured Denmark and seen their 18-year-old daughter, Princess Leonor, swear allegiance to the throne.

The recognizable queen comes from humble beginnings. Born on September 15, 1972 in Oviedo, northern Spain, Letizia grew up in a middle-class family and attended public school.

While her mother, Maria Rodriguez, was a nurse, Letizia took after her father, Jesús José Ortiz Álvarez, and stepmother Ana Togores, who are both journalists, and studied communications at the University of Madrid.

She then obtained her master’s degree in journalism and after a stint at the Asturian daily La Nueva España, she went to work for ABC, a popular national newspaper with the third largest circulation in Spain.

This was followed by a period at the Spanish news agency EFE before she took a role in the local newspaper Siglo 21 after a move to Guadalajara, Mexico.

Back in Spain a year later, she worked for the Spanish version of Bloomberg, a news channel and agency specializing in economics, before moving to CNN+.

Before meeting Felipe of Spain, Letizia was married to high school literature teacher Alonso Guerrero Perez, who was nine years older than her.

Pictured: King Felipe and Queen Letizia with their daughters Princess Leonor (left) and Princess Sofia (right) during Leonor’s swearing-in ceremony last month

Pictured: Queen Letizia with Queen Mary of Denmark during her state visit to Copenhagen earlier this month

The couple married in 1998 after a ten-year romance, with the pair meeting when the future Spanish queen was just 16.

They married in a civil ceremony in the town of Almendralejo, Badajoz, but divorced the following year after only one year of marriage.

By the time she met her husband-to-be Felipe in 2002, Letizia was working for the popular TV channel 24 Horas, where in addition to anchoring the popular Telediario 2 evening news bulletin, she covered a wide range of major news events.

As a news anchor, she reported live from Ground Zero after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

The following year she met Prince Felipe – at the site of an oil spill in northern Spain. The year after first meeting Felipe, Letizia resigned and a few days later their engagement was announced.

Letizia and Felipe’s wedding in Madrid in 2004 saw a surge in support for the royal family, and her habit of championing high street brands such as Zara proved popular. She and Felipe had two daughters, Leonor in 2005 and Sofia in 2007.