NNA – National News Agency correspondent in Tyre reported that enemy artillery had targeted the outskirts of Shihin, Al-Jebbein, and the surroundings of the towns of Beit Leefnbsp;and Yater in south Lebanon.

The enemy also fired incendiary bombs at Wadi Meryameennbsp;and flares in the skies of south Lebanon#39;s western and central sectors.

================= L.Y