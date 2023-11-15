Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    ‘Positive’ Sign Behind New Video of Abducted Princeton Student

    An Israeli-Russian researcher kidnapped in Iraq nearly eight months ago has appeared in a new propaganda video appealing to the families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

    “I ask the families of the hostages in Gaza to constantly make efforts to stop the war on Gaza, for the sake of your sons and daughters,” Elizabeth Tsurkov says in the video, speaking in Hebrew. The footage was broadcast Monday by an Iraqi television station linked to Shiite political parties, according to The New York Times.

    “This war that is being stupidly run by Netanyahu through his wife, Sara, and his son, Yair, will lead to the hostages being killed. If you want your sons and daughters to return alive, the war must stop,” the 36-year-old Princeton University student says.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

