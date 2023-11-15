Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry have a ‘deep connection’ body language expert reveals and are ‘giddy’ for each other after passionately locking lips

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry took their romance up a notch during Sunday night’s episode as they passionately locked lips more than once.

The 25-year-old lawyer hit on the food writer, also 25, in the steamy hot tub and in a secret bedroom while their fellow housemates slept.

And now body language expert Darren Stanton has revealed the pair have a ‘deep bond’ after overcoming love triangle drama with housemate Matty.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Darren called the “growing chemistry” between the two “natural and passionate,” with Jordan taking the dominant lead.

Telling MailOnline: ‘Jordan and Henry are as thick as thieves. They have a good understanding and a very strong bond.”

“They are emotionally aligned and have each other’s backs in every situation. They mirror each other’s body language very closely, and that suggests they have a deep connection.”

Discussing the steamy smooch, he continued, “Jordan shows all the positive signs of when you’re feeling giddy about someone as he went in for the kiss in the hot tub.”

‘It’s also evident in his eye contact: it’s very fixed and he rarely loses focus. He also shows a genuine smile and confidence in showing affection towards Henry.”

Darren, speaking on behalf of online gaming site Slingo, continued: ‘There’s a lot of chemistry between them, which continues to grow, and it seems natural and passionate. I feel like Henry loves Jordan more right now, but they show a lot of mutual sympathy and you can tell they care about each other a lot.”

In the bedroom Jordan told Henry he wanted to tell him a secret, before enthusiastically hugging him and quickly getting back into bed.

Jordan then asked, “Can’t you come over here?”

Henry went to Jordan’s bedside and replied, “What are you trying to say?” before kissing him again.

Overhearing the situation, Jenkin gasped and said to the room, “I see them kissing!”.

Tom sounded from his bed: ‘They were, I saw.’

Jordan then said: ‘I can’t believe I kissed a Tory as Henry laughed in response before both leaned in and kissed again.

The pair later hopped into the hot tub together the next day, where they shared a few more steamy kisses.

Their fellow housemates couldn’t resist teasing the couple over breakfast, then dared them to kiss in front of them as they cheered.

A shocked Olivia then walked in on Jordan and Henry kissing again in the bedroom.

Viewers at home raved about their PDA after weeks of watching Jordan and Henry dance around each other.

Another agreed, writing: ‘If Jordan and Henry get married they better get an ITVBe Show.’

A third suggested: ‘Somehow I can really imagine Jordan and Henry swanning around together in 20 years and guest starring on the day.

One fan stated, “NAH, NO ONE KISSED HIS MATE LIKE JORDAN AND HENRY KISSED HIS BABY BACK.”

Another echoed: “I’ve never been happier to see two people kissing in my life than Jordan and Henry.”

A third said: ‘jordan and henry putting real hot heat in the hot tub’, while another said: ‘jordan and henry holding hands in bed omgggg’.

Someone else tweeted: ‘Wow, Jordan and Henry are really making up for the last five weeks,’ while a sixth wrote: ‘JORDAN AND HENRY KISSING IN THE HOT TUB!!! OH MY GOD!!!!’

Big Brother continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.