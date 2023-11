NNA – The following is a statement attributable to thenbsp;UN Secretary-General#39;s Spokesperson,nbsp;Steacute;phane Dujarric-nbsp;on Gaza: quot;The Secretary-General is deeply disturbed by the horrible situation and dramatic loss of life in several hospitals in Gaza.nbsp;

Innbsp;the name of humanity, the Secretary-General calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.quot; — UNICnbsp;

