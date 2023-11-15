Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    Another George Santos Crony Pleads Guilty

    By

    Nov 14, 2023
    REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson

    A former campaign fundraiser for indicted Rep. George Santos (R-NY) pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding donors while soliciting contributions for the New York Republican’s campaign.

    Samuel Miele, 27, was charged in August with four counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. He pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of wire fraud will be sentenced on April 30.

    Miele, who was accused of impersonating an aide to then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to drum up donations for Santos, is now the second Santos crony to cop a plea deal. Last month, former campaign treasurer Nancy Marks pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, detailing how she submitted bogus financial reports to make it appear like Santos had more donors than he did.

