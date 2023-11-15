Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    Trump's Attack Dog on Capitol Hill Does the Courtroom Bidding He Can't

    Trump's Attack Dog on Capitol Hill Does the Courtroom Bidding He Can't

    As the deck keeps stacking up against Donald Trump at his New York bank fraud trial, the former president has found a notable outside ally who can circumvent the increasingly stringent court rules and be his attack dog: Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

    In her latest move, Stefanik did what Trump has been explicitly told not to do: directly attack a key witness in the case.

    On Tuesday, the congresswoman officially called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue criminal perjury charges against one-time Trump lawyer Michael Cohen—drawing from his recent testimony in court, where he revealed new instances of lying under oath.

