Truck bloat is killing us, new crash data reveals

American car buyers I can not get enough Big, tall SUVs and pickup trucks, but new data suggests the downsides of this trend are increasingly deadly.

Crashes involving vehicles with hood heights of 40 inches or more are 45 percent more likely to result in a death compared to vehicles with hood heights of 30 inches or less with a sloped profile, according to a new report analyzing federal accident statistics by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The data comes amid an ongoing pedestrian safety crisis in the US in which fatalities are at their highest point in 40 years and the number of pedestrian deaths has increased by 80 percent since reaching its lowest point in 2009.

It also comes at a time when the auto industry is adopting larger, more brutal designs for its SUVs and pickup trucks, reasoning that these vehicles are safer for drivers in the event of an accident. And car buyers are increasingly involved in that marketing, purchasing these high-end vehicles in record numbers.

What height are we talking about here? According to the IIHS, the average American passenger vehicle has become about four inches wider, 10 inches longer, eight inches taller and 1,000 pounds heavier over the past 30 years. Many vehicles measure more than 40 inches high at the front edge of the hood. And on some large trucks, the hood is almost at eye level for many adults.

Photo by Sean O’Kane/The Verge

“Some of today’s vehicles are quite intimidating when you drive past them in a crosswalk,” IIHS President David Harkey said in a statement. “These results tell us that our instincts are correct: more aggressive-looking vehicles can cause more damage.”

To determine any link between this the so-called truck swelling and pedestrian deaths, the group studied 17,897 crashes involving a single-passenger vehicle and a single pedestrian. Using VINs to identify vehicles involved in the crash, IIHS calculated key front-end measurements for 2,958 unique vehicles from photographs. The group also excluded vehicles with automatic emergency braking systems for pedestrians and controlled for other factors that could affect the likelihood of a death, such as the speed limit and the age and sex of the pedestrian hit.

The findings show a clear link between vehicle design and crash mortality. Vehicles with a hood height of more than 40 inches and blunt front ends with an angle of more than 65 degrees were 44 percent more likely to cause fatalities.

In many ways, these results are not new. There have been numerous studies and investigations examining how Tall, flat-nosed pickup trucks and SUVs are more likely to cause serious injuries and death. when they hit pedestrians. Larger bodies and taller carriages mean pedestrians are more likely to suffer fatal blows to the head and torso, as opposed to the legs, when hit by a shorter vehicle. Higher clearances mean victims are more likely to become trapped under a speeding SUV rather than being pushed onto the hood or to the side. And studies have shown that front blind zones associated with large trucks and SUVs have contributed to the injuries and deaths of hundreds of children across the country.

So if we have all this data exposing deadly vehicle designs, why are automakers still allowed to produce ever-expanding pickup trucks and SUVs? Part of the reason is a lack of regulation. Traditionally, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration assigns safety ratings to new cars and trucks by placing a pair of crash test dummies inside the vehicle and crashing it into a wall at high speed. But in reality this system only assesses the risks they pose to car occupants, and not the danger they pose to vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Recently, NHTSA said it would update its New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), also known as a five-star safety rating, to include advanced driver-assist system features like automatic emergency braking, blind-spot detection and assist to stay in the lane. but the agency You still have to take into account the design of the vehicle – and especially the size – in his assessment, which has his defenders furious.