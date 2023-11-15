Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    For Israel-Hamas War Expertise, Fox Turns to… Fabio

    For Israel-Hamas War Expertise, Fox Turns to… Fabio

    With tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in the nation’s capital on Tuesday to express their support for Israel and denounce rising antisemitism, Fox Business Network anchor Neil Cavuto turned to an expert on the fragile geopolitics of the Middle East to break down the conflict in Gaza.

    Fabio.

    Yes, while b-roll from the “March for Israel” aired in the background, Cavuto welcomed the famed romance book cover model to offer his expertise—namely to rail against pro-Palestinian rallies and denounce Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

