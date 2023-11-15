Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    ‘No Indication’ NYC Mayor Is Target of Probe, Lawyer Insists

    By

    Spencer Platt

    Embattled New York Mayor Eric Adams’ city attorney asserted Tuesday that she has not seen any proof the federal investigation looming over the Democrat’s campaign has anything to do with Adams himself—even as she and her boss refused to answer questions about whether anybody else at City Hall has surrendered their phones to the FBI.

    City Hall Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg’s remarks came at Adams’ weekly press briefing, where the mayor and his team faced a barrage of questions over the Department of Justice’s raid on the home of the mayor’s top campaign fundraiser earlier this month, and reports that federal agents had flashed a warrant to Adams and temporarily confiscated his electronic devices in a curbside encounter last week. Adams himself did not directly answer a question as to whether that warrant identified him or another party as the investigation’s target.

    Zornberg, however, stepped in and insisted that her information to date is that he is not.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

