California woman Tatum Goodwin, 27, is found murdered in car park behind movie theater in elite Laguna Beach

Homicide investigators are piecing together the final moments of a beloved young restaurant manager whose body was found beaten to death just steps from the Laguna Beach bar she left Saturday night.

Tatum Goodwin, 27, was enjoying a night out with friends at the popular California resort and the group headed to Hennessey’s Tavern on Ocean Avenue.

At 2 a.m., a local resident reportedly heard screaming and just over six hours later a construction worker found her body around the corner in a parking lot, behind an old movie theater and the branch of Carmelita’s where she had worked for four years.

‘It hasn’t just affected me. It has affected a large part of our team,” said restaurant manager Marcos Heredia.

“She definitely didn’t deserve this, she’s just a beautiful person.”

The Orange County Coroner’s Division is conducting an autopsy on the young woman who recently broke up with her boyfriend and appeared “upset” as she left the bar in the early hours, according to the local website underlaguna.com.

She had gone to Hennessey’s after work and also reportedly stopped for a drink at the Marine Bar across the street at some point in the evening.

“She was such a loving, honest person,” said her friend Aleena Macintosh.

“You wouldn’t think anything would happen to her.”

‘I can’t even think right now. To think that this happened across the street from my work and to someone we all loved so much.

“This world is too cruel for those who don’t deserve it.”

Heredia has one gofundme appeal to help pay funeral costs and create a memorial for the young San Clemente woman whose life was so suddenly ended.

“She was a very hardworking young lady and always had a smile on her face,” he wrote on her page. “Over the years, she has expressed her joy at being in Laguna and having her opportunity with us.

‘We felt like we really had a family member here with us.

‘I am seeking help to create a memorial in the city of Laguna Beach for our team and family member.

‘We are still in disbelief and we don’t want her to remain unforgotten.

“We are trying to raise capital for her memorial services and also help create a memorial in the city so that everyone in the city never forgets our dear friend Tatum.

“Please help us honor Tatum, she was found lifeless in Laguna Beach and we are currently told this is an ongoing murder investigation.

“We are going to do our best to ensure that we help the city in any way we can by assisting the police with their work and investigations.

“We really need your help to give Tatum the memorial she deeply deserves.”

Police are still trying to find Tatum’s phone, which is sending out pings in the area surrounding the bar.

“We are saddened by this senseless act of violence,” said Laguna Police Chief Jeff Calvert.

“Our detectives are working diligently to bring the suspect or suspects to justice.”