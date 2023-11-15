Nottingham Panthers pay tribute to Adam Johnson with poignant message painted onto the ice calling him ‘forever our 47’… in the wake of his tragic death in horror accident

Panthers previously marked Johnson’s death with a memorial last weekend

The club will also take part in a commemorative match against Storm on Saturday

Johnson was buried last week in his hometown of Hibbing, Minnesota

Nottingham Panthers have paid tribute to Adam Johnson by painting a moving message to their former player on the ice at their home ground.

The 29-year-old former NHL star died after a tragic accident saw Johnson’s throat slit by an opponent’s skate during an on-ice collision with Matt Petgrave during a game against Sheffield Steelers last month.

Around 8,000 fans were in attendance at the Sheffield Utility Arena when the bizarre collision occurred, and after being taken to hospital, Johnson was later pronounced dead from a fatal neck injury.

On Tuesday, South Yorkshire Police announced that a man had been arrested on charges of manslaughter and remains in police custody.

The Panthers’ latest tribute was unveiled Tuesday following the death of their player.

Nottingham Panthers have painted an emotional tribute to Adam Johnson following the player’s death in October

The player’s throat was slit by a skate in a fatal on-ice collision during a match against Sheffield Steelers

Player’s partner Ryan Wolfe (left) had to identify Johnson after his tragic on-ice death

Painted in club colors black and gold, the message ‘Adam Johnson – Forever our 47’ is drawn on the ice of Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, alongside two hearts.

The ice played host to a memorial service last week for fans and supporters to attend, sharing a book of condolence to be signed for Johnson’s family, as well as hundreds of floral tributes left around the arena in memory of the player.

Fans could be seen hugging each other and wiping away tears as they watched the tributes and lined up on the ice to sign the book of condolence, which was carpeted for people to walk into the bowl.

Panthers fan Michelle Hallam had attended the fateful game with her young son and 40 of his classmates, and made sure he put his head down when it became clear Johnson had been seriously injured.

She told BBC News that her son “wanted to see all the tributes” despite what had happened, adding that he was “tense” as he walked near the arena.

The Panthers said in a previously released statement that the tragedy was “still very raw” for players and staff. A two-minute silence was planned at 8:20 p.m.

Fans gathered at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena to take part in a commemoration organized by the club

Supporters lined up to sign a book of condolence for Johnson’s family, many of whom attended the fateful match

At Nottingham Forest, fans applauded in the 47th minute, which also included the side score

Johnson was buried last week in his hometown of Hibbing, Minnesota after an inquest into his death was opened in Sheffield.

The team said: ‘If you have been affected by last weekend’s match and the loss of Adam – and you think you may need some extra help and support – local mental health charities will be in the foyer of the Motorpoint Arena will be present for those who want it. to have a conversation.’

Nottingham Forest also commemorated the player’s life after his death by applauding for a minute in the 47th minute.

A banner of Johnson’s jersey was unfurled as all four sides of the City Ground stood clapping and cheering for the player – with the home side also scoring against opponents Aston Villa in the minute, courtesy of Orel Mangala.

Johnson’s former NHL side Pittsburg Penguins held their own tribute to the player ahead of their match against Ananheim Ducks in the wake of the tragedy, and the Panthers will host an ‘Adam Johnson Memorial Match’ against Manchester Storm on Saturday.