San Diego Padres Owner Peter Seidler Dead at 63

San Diego Padres chairman and owner Peter Seidler has passed away, the team announced Tuesday. He was 63.

“The Padres organization mourns the passing of our beloved Chairman and owner, Peter Seidler,” said Padres CEO Erik Greupner. “Today, our love and prayers encircle Peter’s family as they grieve the loss of an extraordinary husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Peter was a kind and generous man who was devoted to his wife, children, and extended family. He also consistently exhibited heartfelt compassion for others, especially those less fortunate. His impact on the city of San Diego and the baseball world will be felt for generations. His generous spirit is now firmly embedded in the fabric of the Padres. Although he was our Chairman and owner, Peter was at his core a Padres fan. He will be dearly missed.”

“The Padres will open the Home Plate Gate at Petco Park beginning this afternoon for those who wish to gather to pay their respects,” the organization added.

This is a breaking news update.

