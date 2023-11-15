Qantas’ makes a major change to its iconic aircraft appearance: Here’s your first look at the unique new look

<!–

Qantas ditched the iconic flying red kangaroo design when it premiered The A220 plane soon in the sky.

The new look QantasLink aircraft was unveiled in Canada on Wednesday, adorned with a blue and green indigenous design.

The aircraft will initially fly between Melbourne and Canberra and is expected to join the fleet later this year.

The plane features the works of artist Pitjantjatjara Maringka Baker and was named after the artwork Minyma Kutjara Tjukurpa – The Story of the Creation of the Two Sisters.

The planes burn significantly less fuel, generate fewer emissions and are quieter than the older planes they replace.

The aircraft is the first of 29 A220s that will gradually replace QantasLink’s Boeing 717s and has already been hailed as a game-changer for domestic travel.

“These planes have the potential to change the way our customers travel across the country, with the potential to connect two Australian cities,” Qantas boss Vanessa Hudson said.

“That means faster, more convenient travel for business travel and exciting new possibilities for vacation travel.” A completely new fleet type also means many opportunities for our people to operate and maintain these aircraft.

At its annual general meeting on November 4, Qantas revealed that around $370,000 had been allocated to support the unsuccessful Yes campaign preceding the Voice to Parliament referendum.

Qantas chairman Richard Goyder said the airline’s management, under former CEO Alan Joyce, offered to support the campaign and the board subsequently approved the recommendation.

“The contribution we made was in kind and amounted to approximately $370,000,” he said.

“We knew at the time that there would be a diversity of views, but we thought it was important to continue to support what we had done for a long time in terms of Indigenous reconciliation.

In August, Mr Joyce unveiled three planes adorned with the Yes23 campaign logo at Sydney Airport, accompanied by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.