Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    News

    Paul Pelosi’s Alleged Attacker Bursts Into Tears on the Witness Stand

    By

    Nov 14, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Paul Pelosi’s Alleged Attacker Bursts Into Tears on the Witness Stand

    Michael Short/Getty Images

    David DePape, the man accused of breaking into Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband with a hammer, burst into tears as he testified for the first time at his federal trial on Tuesday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

    DePape, a Canadian national, has pleaded not guilty to two federal felony charges—assault on an immediate family member of a federal official, and attempted kidnapping of a federal official. He faces life in prison if convicted.

    He claimed previously that he’d become caught up in a slew of conspiracies online that drove him to break into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home last October, just days before the 2022 midterm elections.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Number of Venezuelans crossing US-Mexico border drop dramatically in October – down to 29,637 from September’s spike of 54,833 – as deportations start

    Nov 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy