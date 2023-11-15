Paul Pelosi’s Alleged Attacker Bursts Into Tears on the Witness Stand

Michael Short/Getty Images

David DePape, the man accused of breaking into Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband with a hammer, burst into tears as he testified for the first time at his federal trial on Tuesday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

DePape, a Canadian national, has pleaded not guilty to two federal felony charges—assault on an immediate family member of a federal official, and attempted kidnapping of a federal official. He faces life in prison if convicted.

He claimed previously that he’d become caught up in a slew of conspiracies online that drove him to break into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home last October, just days before the 2022 midterm elections.

