A 54-year-old landlord is suspected of murdering two women and a man inside a home in Queens, New York, on Tuesday, police said.

The victims, discovered around 7:15 a.m. in a St. Albans home on Milburn Street, were declared dead at the scene due to apparent stab wounds. Authorities suggest the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute over unpaid rent.

One woman was found on the second floor, while the other two victims were located in the bedroom of a basement apartment. Police indicate that one of the women, believed to be 51 years old, was found face down in her bed, with uncertainty about whether the victims were attacked while sleeping.

Following the bloody attack, the landlord surrendered himself to the 113th precinct, where he is currently in custody with charges pending. There is no active search for additional suspects.

According to the police, only adults were present in the home, and no children were reported. The single-family home, featuring a finished basement, was described as well-maintained by authorities.

The post 2 Women, Man Found Stabbed to Death by Landlord in NYC Home, Police Say appeared first on Breaking911.