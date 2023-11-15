Courteney Cox Honors Matthew Perry With Perfect Chandler Joke

NBC

Friends star Courteney Cox broke her personal silence to pay homage to departed costar Matthew Perry on Tuesday, becoming the second cast member of the iconic sitcom to offer personal remembrances in the wake of Perry’s passing. The entire gang made a joint statement in response to Perry’s tragic death in late October, and it seems like the floodgates for individual messages may now be open.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” Cox wrote on Instagram, under a video clip of her and Perry’s characters, Monica and Chandler, in bed together on Friends. “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now, here’s one of my favorites.”

In the clip, Ross barges into Chandler’s hotel room and whoops as Monica lies hidden under the covers. When he leaves, she pops up for air: “Do you think he knew I was here?”

