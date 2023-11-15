40 best sentimental gifts to show your love in 2023

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Amazon/Greetabl

When it comes to being a great gift-giver, there are so many different routes you can take. The perfect gift might be based in practicality or luxury and indulgence. For those partial to nostalgia, the best sentimental gifts will always win them over.

A sentimental gift does not only mean a hand-written note that’ll make them misty-eyed. To us, a sentimental gift is one that’s thoughtful and goes the extra mile in showing the person on the other end of the gift exchange that you really care. Whether it’s an item that nods to memories you’ve shared together or a product that’ll help them learn that new skill they can’t stop talking about, this list is filled with the best sentimental gift ideas that will make anyone in your life feel special.

A picturesque plaque that links to music Amazon Personalized Acrylic Song with Photo Best for: The music lover From cassette tapes to CDs, making someone a playlist has always been seen as an act of closeness. Give this classic gesture a modern twist with this personalized acrylic song display. You can customize this gift with a photo and Spotify link to a memorable song or road trip playlist. A custom print for couples Minted Heart Snapshot Mix Best for: The scrapbookers Remember the good old days of making scrapbooks for the ones you love? This customized collage from Minted is the much more sophisticated, grown-up version. Upload 30 of their favorite photos, or your favorite photos featuring them, and Minted will organize them into a sweet, heart-shaped collage that looks great on display. A book you can fill in with things you love about them Amazon Knock Knock “What I Love About You” Book Best for: The one who needs a boost whenever With over 110 pages of fill-in-the-blank prompts, this book lets you get as mushy-gushy as you’d like. You can be sure they’ll have this stored somewhere special so they can reread your answers whenever they need a boost. A customized puzzle Zazzle Memorable Family’s 20″ x 30″ Jigsaw Puzzle Best for: The board gamer Help them stay entertained by gifting them a customized puzzle of their favorite picture. This puzzle also comes with a customized box, making this gift even more special. Choose from any image to commemorate a special event, remember a great vacation, or show love to their favorite pet. A framed quote Minted Minted personalized custom quotes Best for: The utterly quotable one Frame one of their favorite quotes, lyrics, or sayings and customize everything from font color to matting to make it theirs. A calendar full of cherished personal photos Artifact Uprising Personalized Walnut Desktop Photo Calendar Best for: The planner Photos of loved ones are an instant source of joy. Structuring your daily life around them with a calendar is a great way to fill each day with more gratitude and happiness. Artifact Uprising’s desktop calendar is sustainably made from reclaimed wood and fully customizable. You can also choose the calendar’s starting month, so you don’t have to wait for a new year to create one. A pinky promise keychain Etsy Pinky Promise Keychain Best for: the long distance friend or partner Whether you’re near or far, they’ll always remember the promises you made with this pinky promise keychain. Every time they go to unlock their car or house, they’ll be met with a daily reminder of the bond you two share. A custom keepsake book for kids Wonderbly “Where Are You?” Book Best for: Youngsters A search-and-find book is a challenging and fun activity for young kids learning how to read. This personalized option makes your little one the protagonist and it makes for a sweet keepsake they can have for years to come. A birthstone necklace Quince Quince 14k Gold Birthstone Necklace Best for: Sentimentalists that are minimalists too For those who like to tap into their sentimental side more subtly, this birthstone necklace is a beautiful choice. Each birthstone is set in pure 14k yellow gold, and the necklace has a dainty design that works well for everyday wear. The special meaning they assign to this piece is all their own, and that’s what makes it so special. A personalized gift box Greetabl Personalized Gift Box Best for: The long-distance bud Let them know you’re thinking of them with a cute custom gift box from Greetabl. Choose a mini gift like caramels or chocolates, a gift card, and add a note and photos to be delivered to their door. A plant to bring good luck Lula’s Garden Lula’s Garden Money Tree Plant Best for: The Green Thumb A money tree is said to bring positivity and good fortune into any space it occupies. Who wouldn’t want that? It doesn’t hurt that these plants are also non-toxic, pet-friendly, and work to purify the air around them. A luxurious journal to last forever Leatherology Medium Snap Journal with Pen Loop Best for: The lifelong journaler Leatherology’s monogrammable, full-grain leather journal is built to last and be refilled as much as needed. If you know someone who loves writing but can’t find the right journal, this will show them that you care. Whenever they write in the journal, they’ll remember who got them started. A phone case covered in people, places, or things they love Casetify Casetify Custom Photo Grid Phone Case Best for: The screenager For most of us, and for better or worse, our phones are with us 24/7. So why not make their phone case an homage to all the people, places, and things in life they love most? With CASETiFY, you can upload photos directly to the site and quickly turn them into a phone-case-ready collage. Wishes they can watch bloom Uncommon Goods Plantable Wish Cards Best for: The plant lover For the one who’s always looking to improve, give them a gift that’ll help them pursue their self-growth goals — quite literally. This set of plantable wish cards calls them to write down their goals or wishes on each card, then plant them, water them, and watch as they bloom into beautiful wildflowers. A book for your favorite astrology lover Birthdate Co. The Birthdate Book Best for: The astrologer If they know their sun, moon, and rising sign, this made-to-order astrology book will make the perfect gift. Provide their birthday and time of birth, and the company will create a 70-page book with information and insights customized from their birth chart. One Insider Reviews writer said the book felt extremely personalized, and no two books are the same. Personalized stationery for thank you notes and more Papier Papier Custom Notecards Best for: The one who loves handwritten letters For those who err on the side of nostalgia, what better gift than that of analog communication. While we can communicate completely digitally these days, there is something so special about sharing your thoughts, and your appreciation for others, in your own handwriting. A set of customized stationary is all they need to do just that. A photo album on a keychain Etsy Personalized Leather Keychain Best for: The traveler No matter where they go, they’ll always keep you close with this miniature photo album keychain. Sure, they could just scroll through the photo album on their phone, but this old school iteration is so much sweeter. A love letter they can wear Catbird Smallest Love Letter Charm Best for: The minimalists Is there anything more romantic than a love letter? This mini, 100% gold charm version can be engraved with up to 30 characters, which is the perfect amount for a short but sweet message. Pair it with a dainty chain and they can always keep it close to their heart. A book holder for their nightstand COLwoodCraft/Etsy ColWood Night Stand Book Holder Best for: The bookworm Your book lover can get rid of their paper bookmark and replace it with this wooden book holder. They can place their book on the stand and pick up where they left off later. You can choose from six different wood color options. A monogrammed vegan leather passport cover Mark and Graham Fillmore Vegan Leather Passport Case Best for: The avid traveler For the giftee who loves to travel, a passport cover is a great gift. You can have their initials monogrammed onto the cover to add a thoughtful and special touch to the gift. A name bracelet with handwritten lettering CaitlynMinimalist /Etsy CaitlynMinimalist Handwriting Bracelet Best for: The romantic A custom piece of jewelry is already a thoughtful gift but this handwritten bracelet from Etsy goes the extra mile. Surprise your gift recipient with a gold, sterling silver, or rose gold bracelet with words on it written in your or a loved one’s handwriting. A family cookbook to pass down Uncommon Goods My Family Cookbook Best for: The family who takes tradition seriously The My Family Cookbook is a sweet gift that will keep on giving. After having various family members add recipes, the book can become an heirloom gift that gets passed down to generations. A chic print showing off their favorite song Lime & Lou Music Memories Canvas Music makes for such powerful memories. Is there a song that’s the soundtrack to your friendship? Are there lyrics that you and your partner live by? If so, consider this custom canvas print from Lime & Lou. Add the song title of your choice, give the memory a name, time, and place, choose the frame and colorways and you have a personalized gift that’s sure to tug on their heartstrings. A mug with handwritten words LittleGemGirl/Etsy Loved Ones Handwriting Coffee Mug Best for: The caffeine lover A mug with a meaningful message is a tender gift for people who may have lost a loved one or who live far away. You can customize this mug with any words you want, printed in your handwriting or someone else’s. A monogrammed notebook Papier Scallop Spine Notebook Best for: The writer Whether they love making lists or jotting down new ideas, every writer needs a durable, trusted notebook to store their notes and stories. These unique notebooks can be customized with a monogram and lined, dotted, or plain pages. The notebooks come in solid colors and several fun designs, including Constellation and Colourblock styles. A fresh flower subscription Fresh Sends The Send Bouquet Best for: The fan of getting flowers all the time Instead of gifting flowers solely during holidays and special occasions, send them beautiful arrangements on a more consistent basis with a subscription from Fresh Sends. Choose from three delivery frequencies and two size options for a unique bouquet every time. A cube of conversation-starting prompt cards Uncommon Goods Table Topics Cards Best for: The sharer Never experience another boring dinner again with these cards from Table Topics. Each cube comes with 135 thought-provoking topic cards to help keep your meals and relationships interesting. With six themed options ranging from card sets for families, couples, and friends, you’ll give them the chance to get to know everyone in their life a little better. A personalized photo book Mixbook Mixbook Custom Photo Book Best for: The parent with the falling-apart photo album Convert their pile of photos and favorite mementos into one glossy book they can showcase around the home for a cohesive, beautiful keepsake. You can browse our favorite photo book services here. A custom pet portrait CanvasPop CanvasPop Custom pet portrait Best for: The person who loves their dog more than anything If they love their pet more than pretty much anything in the world, a Pet Portrait immortalizing them is a uniquely thoughtful gesture — and decor they’re unlikely to have already. You can also get them a custom painting (from $250) if that’s more their style or a framed print (from $120) of them with their pet. A cute mug of them and their favorite hobby Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Personalized family mugs Best for: The hobbyist Turn your family or friends or a newly engaged couple into characters that actually look like them. One side features the artists’ depiction of them (personalized through your choices of skin tone, hair, and clothing color) and the mug owner’s first name, while the other displays your family name and year “established” (for friends, this could be the year you met). Meaningful audio turned into art RindleWaves/Etsy RindleWaves Soundwave Art Print Best for: The musician Send in a song and artist or email an audio file of you or a loved one speaking, and this Etsy shop will turn it into personalized sound-wave art. This gift is particularly thoughtful for long-distance relationships or for commemorating a loved one. Long-distance touch lamps Uncommon Goods Set of two Filimin Long-Distance Touch Lamps Best for: The far-away friend or family member Everyone is busy these days, and it’s not as easy to keep up with loved ones as we all wish. A set of paired lamps, one of which lights up when the other is touched, lets them know you’re still thinking of them even when you don’t have time to talk. One Insider Reviews editor uses them to keep in touch with her parents. Brightly embroidered pillows of their favorite state Uncommon Goods Hand Embroidered State Pillows Best for: The person beaming with state pride Bring their favorite state to them with detailed and brightly embroidered pillows that pay homage to each state’s cities and cultural touchpoints. A photo print of an important life moment Uncommon Goods Intersection of Love Print Best for: The newlyweds Commemorate the moment their paths first crossed in a sophisticated, unique design. The blueprint of a beloved ski resort Uncommon Goods Ski Resort Blueprints Best for: The ski bunny Whether they grew up on the slopes or drag friends and family along as adults, skiers can take their favorite slopes home with them with this blueprint-inspired art. Featuring iconic ski resorts such as Park City, Vail, and Breckenridge, each officially licensed print is created with a vintage, distressed finish and contains detailed historical and statistical facts about the area. A portable printer Target Polaroid Hi-Print Printer Best for: The frequent photographer Polaroid’s Wireless Mini Printer prints mini photos from your phone or tablet using a WiFi connection. It’s small enough to stow in a purse for travel, and there are customizable features like stickers, filters, and borders to edit photos within the Polaroid app. A reel viewer filled with snapshots of old memories Uncommon Goods Create Your Own Reel Viewer Best for: The child at heart As a kid, flipping through a reel viewer was one of life’s greatest joys. Just because they’re all grown up doesn’t mean they won’t like playing with the gadget. Fill the reel with snapshots of their most cherished memories (use the redemption code included with your viewer) for a gift that’ll flood them with all sorts of nostalgia. A custom watercolor of their wedding venue JustArtinAround/Etsy JustArtinAround Custom Watercolor Wedding Venue Illustration Best for: The anniversary toasters For a deeply thoughtful gift for newlyweds, commission a custom watercolor of their wedding venue or location. All you’ll have to do is send the artist a photo of the location, the couple’s first and last names, and the wedding date. A candle that smells like home Uncommon Goods Homesick Candles Best for: The homesick friend If they’re far from home, this affordable candle is a small but meaningful gesture that can bring them just a little closer. Uniquely specific scents are made to capture the ethos of states and cities or memories like road trips, backyard BBQs, and cooking in Grandma’s kitchen. A cutting board that memorializes a meaningful recipe Uncommon Goods Family Recipe Cutting Board Best for: The chef There’s something about family recipes that make them taste even better. This cutting board offers a unique way to preserve those special favorites. Ingredients and directions are engraved on solid cherry wood and can even be etched in the recipe writer’s handwriting.

Read the original article on Business Insider