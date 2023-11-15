Horrific moment grandfather Carlos Munguia, 68, is punched in the face and slammed to the ground outside California store – leaving him with fractured skull and brain bleed

Munguia was brutally attacked outside a liquor store in California, leaving him hospitalized with serious injuries to his skull and face

The suspect allegedly hit him hard in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head

His family launched a GoFundMe page to help pay hospital bills

A 68-year-old grandfather has suffered serious injuries to his skull and face after he was brutally attacked outside a store in California.

The victim, Carlos Munguia, was allegedly attacked by Izack Ramirez, 25, outside Sun Valley Market and Liquor on Simpson Road in Winchester.

Surveillance footage shows Munguia talking to a man as she takes out the trash in the store’s parking lot with a cart.

Without warning, Munguia is viciously punched in the face. He is knocked to the ground, hits his head on the pavement and lies unconscious.

The attack resulted in severe fractures, lacerations, multiple skull fractures, brain hemorrhages and other complications that required multiple surgeries.

The suspect was arrested by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department a day after the violent attack.

Munguia’s daughter, Alma Romero said KTL: ‘Right now he barely opens his eyes. There are times when he knows who we are and days when he doesn’t know who we are.

‘It is pathetic. We can’t talk to him or take him home.

‘We don’t know what the conversation was about. Maybe he asked for money, but Carlos is someone who gives money to someone who needs it. If they need food, he will give it to them.”

Munguia was found on the street for more than 15 minutes until someone found him, his family said on the GoFundMe page they launched to pay his hospital bills.

The old man is still in the hospital and has been working in the liquor store with his wife for four years

His grandson, Jonathan Frye, wrote on the page: “We seek your support and generosity to help ease this burden and ensure my grandfather receives the best possible care and assistance during his recovery.

“Your donations will go directly toward covering medical expenses, including surgeries, hospital stays, consultations with specialists, medications and any necessary rehabilitation services.

“Additionally, the funds raised will allow us to provide my grandfather with emotional support, counseling and other resources that can assist in his healing process.”

The crowdfunding page has received $4,028 of its $20,000 goal.

The old man is still in the hospital and has been working in the liquor store with his wife for four years.