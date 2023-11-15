Gaza Hostage Deal May Be Reached in Next ’48-72 Hours’: Report

On Tuesday, a senior Israeli political source told ABC News the government has made significant strides in hostage negotiations, indicating the possibility of a breakthrough within the next 48-72 hours. The Israeli War Cabinet is set to convene tonight to deliberate on the deal, the report said.

According to Israeli officials, Hamas currently holds approximately 239 Israelis captive in Gaza, including over 30 children.

Earlier Tuesday, the U.S. said they have intelligence suggesting Hamas has utilized Gaza hospitals to support its military operations and detain hostages, as confirmed by National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby on Tuesday.

#BREAKING: White House: “Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad use some hospitals in the Gaza Strip, including al-Shifa and tunnels underneath them, to conceal and to support their military operations and to hold hostages” pic.twitter.com/OCroMQsPVl

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 14, 2023

This is a breaking news update.

