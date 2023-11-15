NJ Man Who ‘Showed No Remorse’ in Gruesome Murder of Aspiring Lawyer Learns His Fate

BUCK COUNTY, Pa. (BCDAO) – A New Jersey man will spend 25 to 55 years in state prison for the June 2021 killing of Kevin Roseroin Richland Township, Pa.

Anthony Joel Gamble, 22, of Somerset, N.J., and his younger brother were both arrested in connection to the killing. Last month, Anthony Gamble pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery.

On Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, family and friends of Kevin Rosero, 26, of Somerset, N.J., filled a Bucks County courtroom to tell Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey L. Finley about the young man they lost in the brutal stabbing, a murder that has left his family devastated.

Rosero was a Rutgers University graduate who had dreams of becoming an immigration attorney, according to some of his former professors who spoke before Monday’s sentencing.

“With Kevin’s death, no community gets to benefit from his presence, his compassion for others, his interest in ideas and curiosity about the world, his brimming enthusiasm,” his community college history professor said. Finley, who noted that the defendant showed no remorse, sentenced Gamble to 20 to 40 years in state prison for third-degree murder and an additional five to 15 years for a count of conspiracy to commit robbery with the sentences to run consecutively. Gamble’s 19-year-old brother, Joshua David Gamble, 19, also of Somerset, pleaded guilty last year to robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and abuse of a corpse and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 27.

The brothers are accused of robbing and killing Rosero during a botched robbery of $400. Observant Pennsylvania State Troopers caught the brothers in the act of hiding Rosero’s body just after midnight on June 17, 2021, in a wooded area in the 500 block of East Pumping Station Road in Richland Township.

Rosero was stabbed 28 times in the face, neck, upper torso, and upper extremities, and a large, bloodied knife was found at the scene, along with sanitizing wipes and coated work gloves that the brothers used to try and clean the scene.

At Monday’s sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Monica W. Furber said that Anthony Gamble’s “words and his actions show that this is a crime motivated by greed and self-interest.”

This case was investigated by Detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Richland Township Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Monica W. Furber, with assistance from former Deputy District Attorney Kristi Hoover.

