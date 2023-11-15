Extreme Weight Loss star Brandi Mallory dead at 40: ABC reality show contestant passes away in Georgia

The television star’s death was confirmed Tuesday by a representative of the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office

She reportedly died on Thursday, November 9, in Stone Mountain, Georgia, but the cause of death has yet to be announced

Mallory had appeared in season 4 of the reality series that aired in 2014

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Brandi Mallory, who starred in the ABC reality series Extreme Weight Loss, has died at the age of 40.

The television star’s death was confirmed People Tuesday by a representative from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

She reportedly passed away on Thursday, November 9, in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

However, a cause of death has yet to be announced.

Brandi Mallory, who starred in the ABC reality series Extreme Weight Loss, has died at the age of 40

Mallory, a makeup artist, had appeared in season 4 of the reality series that aired in 2014.

Fellow Extreme Weight Loss Season 5 contestant Kim Williams Maxile paid tribute to her friend with an Instagram post on November 9.

She shared sweet videos from one of their hangouts along with the message, “(heart intertwined emoji) Rest in Love sister.

“To my fellow Extreme Weight Loss @extweightloss sis, @brandimallory, you will be missed. I’ll never forget watching your season during season 5 boot camp and it inspired us to keep going.

“Your episode was my favorite because we had so much in common, from pageants to makeup artists and just a love of life. When my episode aired a year later, you reached out and even though we never met in person (at that time), you and I became sisters, because only a small group of us know what life was like on the show and life after the show.’

After appearing on the show, the Extreme Weight Loss alumni got together and became fast friends.

Maxile continued, “We finally met in person a few years later when you came to spend time with me in Cali and it was like we had known each other all our lives! Girl, I enjoyed our weekend and we stayed up for three days talking about everything. We laughed and cried, we created a project together and I knew we would be sisters for life.

‘You have truly made an impact on this world with your enthusiasm and your passion for body positivity. I am blessed to have experienced you in this world. I love you so much sister.”

Sad: She reportedly passed away on Thursday, November 9, in Stone Mountain, Georgia, but the cause of death has yet to be announced

Making her name: Mallory, a makeup artist, had appeared in season 4 of the reality series that aired in 2014

Touching tribute: Fellow Extreme Weight Loss Season 5 contestant Kim Williams Maxile paid tribute to her friend with an Instagram post on November 9

She shared sweet videos from one of their hangouts along with the message, “(heart intertwined emoji) Rest in Love sister. To my fellow Extreme Weight Loss @extweightloss sis, @brandimallory, you will be missed. I’ll never forget watching your season during season 5 boot camp and it inspired us to keep going.”

In 2018, Mallory was interviewed by Atlanta journalist Kirby Carroll in a clip that was posted on YouTube at the time.

In it, she revealed that the death of one of her sorority sisters at the age of 29 had motivated her to lose weight.

She explained, “I literally woke up every day, like… this might be my last day waking up, like I don’t know what’s going to happen to me.

“If you think I might need to do something about my weight because I’m afraid I’m going to die too, then maybe you should pay attention to something like that.”

She also revealed in the interview that she weighed around 329 pounds at her heaviest.

According to her obituaryHer funeral will take place on Monday, November 20 in Georgia.