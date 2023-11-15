Arrest Made in Death of Adam Johnson, Ex-NHL Player Whose Throat Was Cut During Hockey Game

In England, authorities have apprehended an individual in relation to the death of hockey player Adam Johnson. The person in police custody is facing charges of suspected manslaughter.

The incident unfolded when Johnson, a player for the Nottingham Panthers, was killed after a collision on the ice resulted in his neck being cut by the skate blade of Matt Petgrave from the Sheffield Steelers.

The identity of the arrested individual has not been disclosed at this time.

WARNING: Footage is graphic

“Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive inquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances,” South Yorkshire police rote in a statement. “We have been speaking to highly specialized experts in their field to assist in our inquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation. Adam’s death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world. We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process. Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as enquiries continue.”

Johnson, 29 from Minnesota, had a brief stint with the NHL’s Penguins during his career.

