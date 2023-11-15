RECALL: At Least 22 Toddlers Across 14 States Fall Ill After Eating Applesauce Pouches: CDC

U.S. health authorities are cautioning physicians to be vigilant for potential instances of lead poisoning in children, following the sickness of at least 22 toddlers across 14 states. The cases are linked to contaminated pouches of cinnamon apple puree and applesauce.

The affected children, aged 1 to 3, exhibited blood lead levels, with at least one child showing a level eight times higher than the threshold of concern, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

While there is no safe level of lead exposure, the CDC uses a marker of 3.5 micrograms per deciliter to identify elevated levels in children. The impacted children demonstrated blood lead levels ranging from 4 to 29 micrograms per deciliter.

Reported symptoms encompassed headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, changes in activity level, and anemia.

The illnesses are associated with a broader outbreak linked to recalled pouches of fruit puree marketed to children under the brands WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree and Schnucks and Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches. These products were available both in stores and online. Health officials advise parents and caregivers against purchasing or serving these products, and children who may have consumed them should undergo lead level testing. Notably, affected children might display no symptoms.

Lead exposure poses risks of severe learning and behavioral issues. Heavy metals such as lead can infiltrate food products through soil, air, water, or industrial processes, as highlighted by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

As of November 7, reported cases have emerged in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

