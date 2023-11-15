Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    News

    Royal Anger Possible as ‘The Crown’ Revisits Princess Diana’s Funeral

    By

    Nov 15, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Royal Anger Possible as ‘The Crown’ Revisits Princess Diana’s Funeral

    Netflix

    This article contains spoilers for the upcoming season of The Crown.

    It was perhaps the moment of greatest peril for the monarchy in the last fifty years: Princess Diana had been killed in a car crash in Paris, and, days later, the palace had not lowered the flag at Buckingham Palace to half-mast—and had not confirmed that Diana would have a full state funeral so that the nation could pay its respects.

    A wave of public anger and an outpouring of grief finally forced the palace to reconsider elements of its planning (even though Diana did not have an official state funeral), but there was a genuine feeling of astonishment that the monarchy could be so out of touch with its people.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Number of Venezuelans crossing US-Mexico border drop dramatically in October – down to 29,637 from September’s spike of 54,833 – as deportations start

    Nov 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy