DJ Envy’s Associate Sues Ex-NFL Player Who Blew Whistle on Him

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

A New Jersey associate of radio host DJ Envy charged with running a multimillion-dollar real-estate Ponzi scheme is suing an influencer who has been posting about the alleged scam online.

Cesar Pina, 45, was hit last month with one count of wire fraud for allegedly swindling dozens of clients out of millions under the guise of joining his lucrative property portfolio. DJ Envy, co-host of the popular radio show The Breakfast Club, has not been charged, but as reported by The Daily Beast, he has been named in lawsuits from people who invested with Pina and say they were recruited through real-estate seminars he co-hosted and promoted. He denies any knowledge of Pina’s alleged misdeeds.

Pina, an ex-convict who has 307,000 followers on his “Flipping NJ” Instagram account, has also denied any wrongdoing and is out on a $1 million bond. In a $10 million lawsuit filed on Monday in New Jersey Superior Court, Pina and his wife allege that they are victims—of a defamation campaign kick-started by former NFL player-turned-influencer Anthony “Tony the Closer” Robinson.

