Big Brother: Tom and Jenkin are both EVICTED while Jordan is saved by the public and will return to the house in dramatic episode

Tom and Jenkin were both evicted from the Big Brother House during Tuesday night’s dramatic episode, while Jordan was saved by the public after the vote.

Jordan later rejoined the house and left everyone in shock after they appeared in the garden in front of the others at Big Brother’s Last Chance Jail House.

It came after the trio were all sent to Big Brother’s guest room on Monday following a fake eviction, with their fellow contestants thinking they had all gone home.

While in prison before leaving, they were all given the chance to make any final comments to the other housemates after watching them on camera for 48 hours.

Jenkin fumed: “My opinion of all of you has changed. I feel like I’m watching a children’s show. You must all remain true to yourselves.”

Tom added: “It feels like you guys are losing yourselves a little bit now. But I sincerely wish you all the best!’

Jenkin, Jordan and Tom were fake ‘evicted’ during Monday’s show, leaving their housemates in shock.

In a second of surprise, Big Brother told them that they had not yet been evicted and would instead be living in the secret guest room.

Big Brother told those evicted that “the public will vote for the eviction of two of you. Only one of you will survive. The housemate who survives then returns to the house.’

As they waited for their fate from Big Brother’s secret guest room, they were told they could keep an eye on their housemates.

Elsewhere in the episode, Henry was forced to flirt with Matty as part of a secret task after sharing an intimate kiss with Jordan.

Big Brother has been teasing a “love triangle” between Henry, Jordan and Matty throughout the series, and a secret task is about to bring about a dramatic development.

Writer Henry and lawyer Jordan, both 25, shared a kiss in the steamy hot tub during Monday’s episode, followed by a secret bedroom cuddle.

But in Tuesday’s episode, Henry had to flirt with Matty after being called to the Diary Room by Big Brother to be given a secret task.

Big Brother secretly said to Henry, “Big Brother will talk to you through an earpiece and give you instructions to follow to complete today’s task.

‘Do this and avoid going unnoticed and you will win champagne and delicious caviar blinis for the whole house.’

Henry thought the tasks had been set for him by Big Brother, but he was unaware that they had actually been set by Jordan, Jenkin and Tom – who were in the guest room watching the housemates’ every move.

After his steamy kiss with Jordan, Henry was tasked with flirting with Matty in a dramatic development – but he didn’t realize Jordan played a part in it.

Henry said to Matty, “When did you say your boyfriend is back?” He’s a happy boy.’

He also called Matty “very handsome.”

Henry was also tasked with spilling water on Yinrun and ignoring her, asking for a private dance lesson with Olivia and then criticizing it, and pouring Noky’s oat milk down the sink for her.

Big Brother continues on Wednesday evenings at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

