Big Brother: Tom and Jenkin are both EVICTED while Jordan is saved by the public and will return to the house in dramatic episode

Tom and Jenkin were both evicted from the Big Brother House during Tuesday night’s dramatic episode, while Jordan was saved by the public after the vote.
Jordan later rejoined the house and left everyone in shock after they appeared in the garden in front of the others at Big Brother’s Last Chance Jail House.
It came after the trio were all sent to Big Brother’s guest room on Monday following a fake eviction, with their fellow contestants thinking they had all gone home.
While in prison before leaving, they were all given the chance to make any final comments to the other housemates after watching them on camera for 48 hours.
Jenkin fumed: “My opinion of all of you has changed. I feel like I’m watching a children’s show. You must all remain true to yourselves.”
Bye! Tom (pictured) and Jenkin were both evicted from the Big Brother House during Tuesday night's dramatic episode, while Jordan was saved by the public after the vote
Saying goodbye: Jenkin (pictured) left the Big Brother house after being voted out by the public
Tom added: “It feels like you guys are losing yourselves a little bit now. But I sincerely wish you all the best!’
Jenkin, Jordan and Tom were fake ‘evicted’ during Monday’s show, leaving their housemates in shock.
In a second of surprise, Big Brother told them that they had not yet been evicted and would instead be living in the secret guest room.
Big Brother told those evicted that “the public will vote for the eviction of two of you. Only one of you will survive. The housemate who survives then returns to the house.’
As they waited for their fate from Big Brother’s secret guest room, they were told they could keep an eye on their housemates.
Elsewhere in the episode, Henry was forced to flirt with Matty as part of a secret task after sharing an intimate kiss with Jordan.
Big Brother has been teasing a “love triangle” between Henry, Jordan and Matty throughout the series, and a secret task is about to bring about a dramatic development.
Writer Henry and lawyer Jordan, both 25, shared a kiss in the steamy hot tub during Monday’s episode, followed by a secret bedroom cuddle.
Popular: Jordan later rejoined the house
Safe: Jordan later rejoined the house
Odd: It came after the trio were all sent to Big Brother's guest room
But in Tuesday’s episode, Henry had to flirt with Matty after being called to the Diary Room by Big Brother to be given a secret task.
Big Brother secretly said to Henry, “Big Brother will talk to you through an earpiece and give you instructions to follow to complete today’s task.
‘Do this and avoid going unnoticed and you will win champagne and delicious caviar blinis for the whole house.’
Henry thought the tasks had been set for him by Big Brother, but he was unaware that they had actually been set by Jordan, Jenkin and Tom – who were in the guest room watching the housemates’ every move.
After his steamy kiss with Jordan, Henry was tasked with flirting with Matty in a dramatic development – but he didn’t realize Jordan played a part in it.
Henry said to Matty, “When did you say your boyfriend is back?” He’s a happy boy.’
He also called Matty “very handsome.”
Henry was also tasked with spilling water on Yinrun and ignoring her, asking for a private dance lesson with Olivia and then criticizing it, and pouring Noky’s oat milk down the sink for her.
Big Brother continues on Wednesday evenings at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.
Secret: Elsewhere in the episode, Henry was forced to flirt with Matty as part of a secret task
BIG BROTHER 2023: MEET THE PARTICIPANTS!
JENKIN
AGE: 25
PROFESSION: Bartender
BY: Bridgend
HOW WOULD YOUR FRIENDS DESCRIBE YOU? “Loud and messy, and probably annoying.”
TOM
AGE: 21
PROFESSION: Butcher
BY: Somerset
WHAT IS IT LIKELY NOMINATED FOR? “I think I could possibly offend some people. My mouth moves faster than my brain.”
JORDAN
AGE: 25
PROFESSION: Lawyer
BY: Scunthorpe
WHAT IS IT LIKELY NOMINATED FOR? “Being grumpy and acting like I don’t want to be there, even though in my heart I do. They could nominate me because I might not be involved or because I don’t pay equal attention to everyone. They may feel left out, but there’s nothing I can do about that.’
NOKIE
AGE: 26
PROFESSION: Banker
BY: Derby
WHAT MADE YOU APPLY TO BECOME A BIG BROTHER ROOMMATE? ‘I like challenges. I’ve had so many great times in my life, like going to Miss Universe as Miss Great Britain. I like doing something different and I think this is the next challenge I want to overcome. I want to show people what pageant girls are really like and debunk many stereotypes surrounding them. I also show what it’s like to be a woman who has worked in male-dominated industries. I want to show that women can do anything they want.’
YINRUN
AGE: 25
PROFESSION: Customer-service employee
BY: Harrogate
What part of the experience are you most looking forward to? “I’m most excited to be surrounded by so many people from different walks of life. I don’t think I’ll ever live in a house with so many different types of people again. I’m from China and I think it will help me become more immersed in British culture.’
MATTY
AGE: 24
PROFESSION: Doctor
BY: Isle of Man
HOW WOULD YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY DESCRIBE YOU? “They would say I’m a lucky person, or someone who really wants to experience life to the fullest and do everything it has to offer. Someone who is kind and fun and doesn’t take life too seriously.’
HENRY
AGE: 25
PROFESSION: Food writer
BY: Cotswolds
HOW WOULD YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY DESCRIBE YOU? ‘I think they would say I’m very sociable and talkative. I mean, I’ll be honest, my parents would definitely say I’m a bit of a snob, but I take it as a compliment. I think it means you have high standards and good taste. They would say I was a very strange child.’
OLIVIA
AGE: 23
PROFESSION: Dancer
BY: Glasgow
WHAT IS IT LIKELY NOMINATED FOR? “I think when people are in that hangry state, I turn people on and grind their gears. I think they will nominate me because I am outspoken, and because of my brutal honesty and over-sharing of opinions.”
