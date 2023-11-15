Dutton says politicians should stay in Canberra until there is legislation responding to the High Court immigration decision

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Peter Dutton says politicians should stay in Canberra until legislation is passed to follow up on High Court ruling that led to the release of 81 people from immigration detention, including criminals .

Key points: Opposition Leader Peter Dutton urges MPs. remain in Canberra until legislation closes the legal void created by the High Court decision

A recent High Court ruling found indefinite immigration detention illegal, leading to the release of 81 people, including criminals.

Home Secretary Clare O’Neil has defended the government’s response, emphasizing strict monitoring and visa conditions for those released, but faces criticism over the lack of pre-existing legislation.

Last week a High Court ruling ruled that indefinite detention was unlawful, allowing 81 people to be released into the community.

Among those released was Afghan Aliyawar Yawari, accused of and convicted of assaulting three women.

Also released was Sirul Azhar Umar, bodyguard of the then Malaysian Prime Minister, who was convicted of murdering a pregnant woman in the suburbs of Kuala Lumpur in 2006.

The Opposition Leader said the government should continue to sit in Canberra until legislation is proposed.

“Parliament should not rise this week until the government has introduced a bill. We will sit down with the government, we will sit for overtime all night – whatever it takes to put back these people in detention,” he said Wednesday morning. .

In Question Time yesterday, Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said he believed there were three murderers and several sex offenders among the cohort.

Home Secretary Clare O’Neil said those released will have to report daily to authorities and their emails and social media will be monitored.

“This is not a decision of the Australian government. If I had the power to detain these people, I would do so. I do not have that power. We are managing the binding decision of the High Court in the interest Australian Community Safety Act,” she told Channel Seven on Wednesday morning.

“I am doing everything I can within Australian law to keep the community safe at this time and that includes imposing the strictest possible visa conditions on these people.”

The minister said the government was working closely with state authorities to monitor those who had been released.

Financial assistance, accommodation and healthcare were offered to the 81 people after their release, with the duration of support depending on each person’s situation.

Further details have not yet been revealed by the government.

Government should have been prepared: Dutton

Mr Dutton criticized the Government for not having a plan or planned legislative changes ahead of the High Court ruling.

“They have a whole department of KCs and lawyers to deal with these issues, the legislation should have been in draft form before the High Court decision,” he said.

He added that the Prime Minister should not attend his planned trip to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference because Australians are “less safe” after the release of the 81 people from immigration detention and he “must take care of them.” “.

Mr Dutton said Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong could represent the Prime Minister at the conference.

“I don’t want to see more victims in our country of these individuals who are not citizens and who have demonstrated that they are capable of committing serious crimes,” he said.