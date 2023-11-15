Detoxify Post-Thanksgiving With These Stellar Infrared Sauna Blanket Deals

Scouted/The Daily Beast/HigherDOSE.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ve always enjoyed the calming, toxin-releasing, and sinus-relieving benefits of a sauna, but, unfortunately, I have a very low tolerance for feeling overheated and dizzy—especially when I’m half-naked and surrounded by other gym-goers doused in sweat. Naturally, when I discovered that at-home infrared sauna blankets were a budding wellness product in the space, I was thrilled to get my hands on one. I first tried HigherDOSE’s Infrared Sauna Blanket, which I now use almost daily and swear by.

These at-home infrared sauna blankets allow you to reap the benefits of infrared sauna in gyms, spas, and wellness facilities in the comfort of your own home. These infrared sauna blankets are basically compact saunas resembling a giant sleeping bag that you can use while watching TV on the couch, meditating, and even lying in your bed. These detoxifying sauna blankets are engineered with infrared technology and emit spa-level far-infrared light and heat energy to emulate the effects of a full-body sauna. When emitted, the heat energy works to help boost your heart rate and overall blood circulation (just like when you’re working out or having sex), which in turn helps the body release feel-good neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin, so you get a natural high after your session.

