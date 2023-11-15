Woorabinda, Queensland: Toddlers’ mothers were five hours away when they died in an unused car

<!–

The mothers of two little boys who died after becoming trapped in a disused car were about five hours away at the time of the accident.

Relatives found a two-year-old child in the vehicle in the yard of a house in Woorabinda, southwest of Rockhampton, about 6.30pm on Friday.

They called paramedics to take him to hospital, but he could not be resuscitated.

Nearly three hours later, around 9:15 p.m., police were inspecting the car and found a three-year-old child in the rear legs. He was rushed to hospital but was also pronounced dead.

The youngest boy was from Cherbourg, about 500km southeast of Woorabinda, but was visiting family in the isolated town with his father.

It is believed that the boys’ mothers were in Cherbourg when their sons’ bodies were removed from the vehicle.

This close-knit community has seen ten deaths in the past two months, including four between Friday and Monday.

Miriam Kemp, 19, died in a car accident around 3 a.m. Saturday. His family lives in Woorabinda

Woorabinda is a small Aboriginal community in central Queensland, located 170 km southwest of Rockhampton.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, six hours after the toddlers were discovered, Miriam Grace Kemp, 19, died when her car hit a tree.

The accident happened in Kawana, but her family lives in Woorabinda, about two hours southwest of where she died.

Miriam was driving a Holden Berlina with her 17-year-old friend when the vehicle crashed.

The two men got out of the car and called an ambulance, but Miriam died from her injuries before they arrived.

Her friend was taken to Rockhampton Hospital but has since been released.

On Monday, beloved community member Kathryn Williams, who worked at Wadja Wadja High School in Woorabinda, died in hospital.

Locals said she lost consciousness last week and showed signs of life at the hospital on Saturday, but sadly died two days later.

A relative wrote on social media: “We all love you Kathryn Williams, make sure you come visit us every once in a while because I know I would visit you every day if I could.”

“(We were) supposed to grow old together, (I don’t know) who I’m going to keep spinning with.”

Grieving family of eldest boy who died after being trapped in car paid tribute by collecting his favorite items

While most Woorabinda residents are in mourning, Acting Detective Inspector Luke Peachey said four young members of the community allegedly overpowered a 60-year-old teacher on Saturday and stole his white Kia.

They allegedly drove him to Rockhampton and around the Capricorn Coast, committing property crimes at various pubs in the area and stealing “a quantity of alcohol”.

“We are working closely with the family (of the toddlers) during this tragic event and we will continue to do so,” Mr Peachey said.

“Most people are grieving and that’s why it’s really disappointing that four residents have taken it upon themselves to steal a car and commit further crimes.

“Most of the good people of Woorabinda are truly disgusted by the behavior of these four residents and that is why we are now asking for help so we can locate these people and hold them accountable for their crimes.”

He added that the alleged attackers had been spotted in public on several occasions, but had not yet been arrested.