Fight-Hungry Senator Suggests Congress Bring Back Duels and Canings

Fox Business Network

After challenging Teamsters President Sean O’Brien to a fight Tuesday during a Senate hearing, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) suggested that it wouldn’t be a bad idea to bring back canings and duels.

Appearing on Fox Business Network, Mullin criticized O’Brien over some of his tweets about him. The union chief, for instance, wrote in June that Mullin was a “clown” and “fraud.” “You know where to find me. Any place, any time, cowboy,” he added, along with the hashtag “#LittleManSyndrome.”

“You can’t continue to do this stuff. Too many times people get real tough on a keyboard because of social media, but when they get called on it, they actually may learn lessons,” Mullin said on The Bottom Line. “So maybe he learned a lesson, because afterwards he was backpedaling, saying ‘Hey listen, this is what I meant: let’s go grab a cup of coffee.’”

