See the stunning ad that will sell the NRL to America ahead of two ground-breaking games in Las Vegas next year: ‘No pads. No helmets. No fear’

Broncos vs Roosters, Souths vs Manly to play in Sin City

NRL attempts to break into crowded US sports market

New TV ad features some of gaming’s biggest stars

A key part of the NRL’s drive to sell rugby league to Americans has been revealed with the code’s TV ad already airing in the US months before four clubs open the 2024 season with matches in Las Vegas .

Manly face Souths before Brisbane take on the Roosters in Sin City on March 3 next year in a game-changing start to next year’s draw.

It will be difficult to break into the busy US sports market, especially since the word “rugby” conjures up visions of rugby union for most Americans – but the 30-second ad should attract attention .

The 30-second advert opens with Penrith agent Moses Leota (pictured) making one of his trademark charges into the defensive line.

Already broadcast on Fox Sports in the US, it opens with Penrith Panthers enforcer Moses Leota forcing his way through the Manly defensive line, followed by Cronulla’s Dale Finucaine getting crunched during a tackle against Canberra.

These shots are followed by the words “No tampons”. No Fear’ before the action switched to Storm star Cameron Munster as he was dragged into a tackle by former Manly winger Jorge Taufua in what was seen as one of the successes of the year in 2019.

“No Fear” appears on screen before a rapid succession of clips show Souths skipper Cameron Murray being run over and other violent collisions before Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium – the site of the doubleheader – next year’s header – does dominate the screen with the words “Rugby League in Las Vegas”.

Football caller Andrew Voss is heard saying “That’s from another universe!” while incredible trying feats from stars such as Joseph Suaalii, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Dom Young delight viewers.

Warriors scoring machine Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (pictured) also stars in the commercial while commentator Andrew Voss yells, “That’s from another universe!”

Other big names set to appear in the TV spot include Latrell Mitchell, Nathan Cleary, Cody Walker and Reece Walsh before the ad ends with the words: “It’s rugby league.”

The NRL has reportedly sold 15,000 tickets at the 65,000-capacity stadium, which is the home ground of NFL team Raiders.

Both matches will be broadcast in Australia at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday March 3.

Earlier this year, Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’Landys said this was an opportunity for the NRL to tap into the $30 billion sports betting industry. dollars in the United States, which continues to grow exponentially as more states legalize betting.

Melbourne’s Cameron Munster is seen getting dragged into a heavy tackle in the advert, which has already aired in America.

Souths, Manly, Brisbane and the Roosters will all face off at the 65,000 capacity Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (pictured), home of the Raiders NFL team.

“They (in the US) are looking for betting content outside of time zones.” Rugby league is perfect for that,” he said.

Rugby league has already attempted to create buzz around the code in the United States.

In 1987, a State of Origin exhibition match between NSW and Queensland was played in Long Beach, California, with just over 12,000 fans in attendance to see the Blues emerge 30–18 winners – although some estimates put the crowd at just 7,000 people.

And in December 2004, the Kangaroos national team survived a scare from the US national team at Philadelphia’s Franklin Field, with the Australians trailing 18-0 after 25 minutes but losing 36-24 in a match played on Astroturf and divided into four quarters. , like an NFL game.