The early symptoms of cervical cancer that are hard to spot

The main cause of cervical cancer is a virus called human papillomavirus (HPV).

Cervical cancer may not cause any symptoms or the symptoms may not be obvious.

The most common symptoms of cervical cancer are unusual vaginal bleeding, even after menopause, after sex, or between regular periods; changes in vaginal discharge; pain or discomfort during sexual intercourse; and unexplained pain in the lower back or pelvis.

HPV is very common and usually goes away on its own without causing any problems.

But sometimes it causes changes in the cells of the cervix, which can develop into cervical cancer. On average, this happens slowly, usually between five and 20 years.

Other risk factors include smoking, a weakened immune system, taking the oral contraceptive pill, and a drug called diethylstilbestrol (DES), which was given to some pregnant women from 1938 to 1971.

Cervical screening samples are tested for high-risk HPV, and if the virus is found, the sample will be tested again for cellular changes (File Image)

Currently in the UK, fewer than one in 100 women will develop cervical cancer in their lifetime.

Research predicts that someone who has not received the HPV vaccine and has never had cervical screening would have a lifetime risk of about 2 in 100.

Deaths from cervical cancer in the UK fell by 75 per cent between 1971/73 and 2017/19, when adjusted for the changing age of the population.

Since the early 1990s, cervical cancer incidence rates have fallen by 25 per cent in UK women.

Cervical cancer incidence rates in the UK are highest in women aged 30 to 34 years and deaths are highest among those aged over 90 years.

About 51 percent of patients diagnosed with cervical cancer survive ten or more years.

Screening samples from the cervix are examined for high-risk HPV. If the virus is found, the sample will be examined again for cellular changes.

If there are no cellular changes, the woman will be invited to return for cervical screening in a year to make sure the HPV is gone.

If high-risk HPV and cellular changes are found, women will be invited for a colposcopy, which involves using a microscope to look at the cervix in more detail.