Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    News

    Piers Morgan Confronts MTG on Her Election B.S. in Testy Interview

    By

    Nov 15, 2023 , , , , ,
    Piers Morgan Confronts MTG on Her Election B.S. in Testy Interview

    TalkTV

    Piers Morgan challenged a combative, conspiracy-touting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to defend her rampant election denialism during a chaotic interview Tuesday.

    The host of Piers Morgan Uncensored went straight at the Georgia congresswoman with his first question, asking her what she thought about her status as a controversial figure.

    “Depending on who I talk to, some say you’re an absolute firebrand, others the female Donald Trump, others say you’re a ‘conspiracy theory wack job.’ How do you plead?”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Number of Venezuelans crossing US-Mexico border drop dramatically in October – down to 29,637 from September’s spike of 54,833 – as deportations start

    Nov 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy