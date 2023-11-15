ARIA Awards 2023: Christian Wilkins wears a VERY revealing ‘nude’ dress as he leads the stars on red carpet – but that is not the only thing people are talking about

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australia’s most stylish stars descended on Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday for the annual ARIA Awards 2023 ceremony.

The biggest names in Australian music and entertainment stepped out in style for the ceremony, with Christian Wilkins and Nicole Kidman’s niece Lucia Hawley leading the pack.

Christian, who is the son of entertainment journalist Richard Wilkins, left little to the imagination in a very sheer dress as he arrived at the star-studded event.

He showed off his toned abs as he posed on the red carpet in a tight, figure-hugging dress.

The 28-year-old completed his look with a pair of black boots, which didn’t seem to complete his ensemble.

He was also joined by Lucia, who showed off her pins in a shimmering red dress as she posed on the red carpet.

The 25-year-old flaunted her figure in the mini dress, which featured floral designs on the front and sleeves.

She accessorized her look with a pair of white heels and wore statement earrings for the star-studded event.

Lucia curled her brunette locks and wore a natural makeup palette as she posed on the red carpet.

Triple J star Bridget Hustwaite also made a style statement in a unique pink dress, featuring layers of ruffles.

The strapless dress clung to her figure as she posed up a storm on the red carpet.

The music guru, 32, tied up her brunette locks and wore a gold necklace and matching earrings.

She was joined by Today host Britt Cohen, who looked glamorous in a metallic gold dress.

The entertainment reporter accessorized her ensemble with a bronze bag and wore statement earrings.

Meanwhile, former Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins wore an orange dress with ruffled sleeves and a pink shirt.

She also wore an elaborate headband over her curly red locks as she posed with fans on the red carpet.

Ahead of her arrival, singer Jessica Mauboy showed off her new hair color on Instagram as she prepared for the event.

The 34-year-old ditched her dark brown tresses for a copper color as she visited a hair salon.

Jessica showed off her new look by posing for a selfie with her hairstylist after the hair transformation.

G-Flip also posted a video on Instagram as they prepared for the awards night.

The non-binary singer, 30, wore a black leather jacket and red t-shirt as they smiled at the camera while sitting in the back of a car.

The ARIA Awards will be broadcast live on Stan from 5pm.

Ahead of her arrival, singer Jessica Mauboy showed off her new hair color on Instagram as she prepared for the event.