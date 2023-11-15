Video shows moment mob of FORTY people loot FedEx truck while it’s stopped at red light in Memphis

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

This is the shocking moment a gang of 40 people looted a FedEx truck as it stopped at a red light in Memphis, Tennessee.

On Saturday around 8:30 p.m., a 55-foot trailer was searched while sitting in traffic at the intersection of Riverport Road and West Mallory Avenue.

After the driver reported the theft, Memphis police arrived and saw vehicles speeding away recklessly, along with several boxes thrown across the road.

The truck driver told police that cars were blocking the intersection just before a group of men broke open the locked back door and ransacked the trailer.

Three men have since been arrested after the angry group caused nearly $10,000 in damage – and stole numerous items such as Kicker Speakers, a box of planes and three DirectTV cable boxes.

A video of the theft begins with the large group grabbing random packages from the partially opened back door of the truck.

A mountain of brown boxes stacked on top of each other is quickly stolen by the thieves, with some taking more than one at a time. As the thieves run away with the merchandise, some of it falls to the ground in front of cars stuck in the traffic jam created by the scene.

Nearly every looter is wearing a hood or face covering as nearby drivers look on in amazement and some even laugh at the incident.

The wild group soon gets the entire back door open as boxes pour out of the tractor-trailer, revealing their contents.

The video then cuts to one of the robbers walking toward cars with a package in each hand as the person behind the camera laughs.

“Man, now he’s trying to move,” the man behind the camera says as the truck driver tries to escape the chaos.

At the end of the video, the driver manages to move forward, but looters continue to loot from the truck.

The road where the incident occurred had black tire tracks (pictured) covering the pavement

The thieves managed to break the truck’s security latch using unknown tools.

Fox 13 unveiled around 2:30 am. On Sunday, officers received a call from security at Breezy Point Apartments, who said they had arrested three people. The security guards told Memphis police that while the apartment complex was on lockdown, they spotted the men in a white Chevrolet.

They added that the vehicle smelled of marijuana when security asked the men to identify themselves just before searching the car.

Security then told police that the three men admitted to taking items from the FedEx truck several hours earlier.

When police arrived at the complex, the men said the items they had with them had been taken from the street and not directly from the truck.

Reports indicated that the items found in the car included four Kicker Speakers 6X9, a 14-piece pot and pan set, a vehicle headlight, along with a box of air liners and three DirectTV cable boxes.

County Commissioner Charlie Caswell said WMC Memphis that his daughter was caught in the chaos on the way to his house on Saturday evening.

He said that “she was followed through Frayser to Raleigh and was hit in the back, her car spun around” just before a woman and a man started banging on her windows and tried to pull her out of the car.

Caswell’s daughter escaped and drove to the local fire station where she tried to call someone for help, but no one responded.