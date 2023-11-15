Video shows moment mob of FORTY people loot FedEx truck while it’s stopped at red light in Memphis

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
This is the shocking moment a gang of 40 people looted a FedEx truck as it stopped at a red light in Memphis, Tennessee.
On Saturday around 8:30 p.m., a 55-foot trailer was searched while sitting in traffic at the intersection of Riverport Road and West Mallory Avenue.
After the driver reported the theft, Memphis police arrived and saw vehicles speeding away recklessly, along with several boxes thrown across the road.
The truck driver told police that cars were blocking the intersection just before a group of men broke open the locked back door and ransacked the trailer.
Three men have since been arrested after the angry group caused nearly $10,000 in damage – and stole numerous items such as Kicker Speakers, a box of planes and three DirectTV cable boxes.
The large group of thieves stormed the FedEx truck and grabbed random boxes from the back of the trailer
The brazen looters managed to break open the back door of the truck with an unknown tool before taking the packages. Authorities reported $10,000 worth of damage
A video of the theft begins with the large group grabbing random packages from the partially opened back door of the truck.
A mountain of brown boxes stacked on top of each other is quickly stolen by the thieves, with some taking more than one at a time. As the thieves run away with the merchandise, some of it falls to the ground in front of cars stuck in the traffic jam created by the scene.
Nearly every looter is wearing a hood or face covering as nearby drivers look on in amazement and some even laugh at the incident.
The wild group soon gets the entire back door open as boxes pour out of the tractor-trailer, revealing their contents.
The video then cuts to one of the robbers walking toward cars with a package in each hand as the person behind the camera laughs.
“Man, now he’s trying to move,” the man behind the camera says as the truck driver tries to escape the chaos.
At the end of the video, the driver manages to move forward, but looters continue to loot from the truck.
A large gang of looters broke into the back of a FedEx van. Some thieves piled into the truck and stole multiple packages at once
The road where the incident occurred had black tire tracks (pictured) covering the pavement
The thieves managed to break the truck’s security latch using unknown tools.
Fox 13 unveiled around 2:30 am. On Sunday, officers received a call from security at Breezy Point Apartments, who said they had arrested three people. The security guards told Memphis police that while the apartment complex was on lockdown, they spotted the men in a white Chevrolet.
They added that the vehicle smelled of marijuana when security asked the men to identify themselves just before searching the car.
Security then told police that the three men admitted to taking items from the FedEx truck several hours earlier.
When police arrived at the complex, the men said the items they had with them had been taken from the street and not directly from the truck.
Reports indicated that the items found in the car included four Kicker Speakers 6X9, a 14-piece pot and pan set, a vehicle headlight, along with a box of air liners and three DirectTV cable boxes.
County Commissioner Charlie Caswell said WMC Memphis that his daughter was caught in the chaos on the way to his house on Saturday evening.
He said that “she was followed through Frayser to Raleigh and was hit in the back, her car spun around” just before a woman and a man started banging on her windows and tried to pull her out of the car.
Caswell’s daughter escaped and drove to the local fire station where she tried to call someone for help, but no one responded.
The FedEx truck driver managed to escape, but the thieves continued to steal from the semi-trailer
Some looters managed to jump into the truck. Stacks of brown boxes that needed to be delivered were quickly taken by the robbers
County Commissioner Charlie Caswell (pictured) said his daughter was caught on her way to his home during the chaos on Saturday evening
“She had to drive through the grass and jump the curb to get away from these people and get to my house last night because of this attempt to get her,” Caswell said.
The chief also told police that the majority of those involved were children from the Frayser and Raleigh areas.
Responding to the frightening situation, FedEx told DailyMail.com: ‘The safety of our team members and the safety of our customers’ shipments are top priorities, and we are grateful that no serious injuries occurred as a result of this incident.
“We are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities and are taking appropriate measures to address this matter.”
This news comes shortly after an Amazon van was looted as the helpless driver looked on.
Some of the young thieves (pictured) emerged from the truck, while the others immediately sat in the back of the open van
A group of about six thieves, who looked like young boys, raided a large walk-in truck after the driver left the door wide open.
They frantically packed boxes as the female driver watched from a nearby sidewalk and did nothing.
She seemed fed up with the robbers who snuck up on her while she was delivering other packages at an apartment complex believed to be in Atlanta, Georgia.
It is unclear what exactly was stolen from the truck and who the thieves were, but Amazon told DailyMail.com that police are investigating the incident.
