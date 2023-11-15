Real-life ‘miracle’ as Virgin Mary statue is filmed ‘crying’ by awestruck worshippers in Mexico

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Worshipers in Mexico were left in awe after witnessing the real-life ‘miracle’ of a statue of the Virgin Mary ‘crying’ – and the stunning scene was caught on film.

The alleged miracle is said to have taken place in a church in El Canal, a community in the state of Colima.

Hundreds of believers and spectators have come to the spiritual statue in the hope of witnessing the tearful Virgin Mary for themselves.

A video posted to social media showed droplets of water falling from the statue’s eyes and running down her face.

The statue was caught with tears streaming down his face in Mexico. The tearful statue seemed to turn red around its eyes after crying

Some locals have come to associate Mary’s tears with the ongoing violence in Colima state this year

Some have even said that the statue’s eyes turned red as tears fell.

“In the same way, when we cry and our eyes turn red, the same thing happens to the statue,” said local resident Victor Ramos.

In October, 702 intentional murders were confirmed by the Colima Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The statue’s tears have led onlookers to believe that she is trying to bring peace to the violence-filled community.

Although the so-called miracle amazed many, it did not impress Professor Luigi Garlaschelli, who spoke about the science behind the statue. He noted that some statues have the ability to absorb water based on their materials.

“You need a hollow statue made of plaster or ceramic,” Garlaschelli said.

In April, the Pontifical Mariana International Academy began investigating “mystical phenomena” around the world, including “weeping” images of the Virgin Mary, along with stigmata and ghost sightings.

The Pontifical Mariana International Academy, which describes itself as a scientific institution of the Holy See, has set itself the goal of uncovering “about a hundred ongoing phenomena” in Italy alone. In the photo: St. Peter’s Square, Vatican City

He added that the exterior of the statue is usually accompanied by a waterproof layer.

Once the hole at the top of the statue is filled with water, the ‘porous material will absorb it’, but if there is even a small crack in the structure, water can drip out.

In April, a Vatican academy in Italy began investigating “mystical phenomena” around the world, including “weeping” statues of the Virgin Mary, stigmata and ghost sightings under plans for a new special observatory.

The Pontifical Mariana International Academy, which described itself as a scientific institution of the Holy See, hoped to uncover “about a hundred ongoing phenomena” in Italy alone.

In addition to delving into the mysterious weeping Virgin Mary around the world, they have also dedicated themselves to investigating ghost sightings, inner sayings and stigmata – which believers see as physical marks, scars or pain that correspond to the crucifixion wounds of Jesus Christ.

In 2018, another Virgin Mary, this time in Argentina, was seen ‘crying’ tears of blood for the 38th time

The Virgin Mary herself is known as the patron saint of all people as she looks upon them with motherly care and is known as the most notable female figures in Christianity

In September 2019, other worshipers said they saw “tears” streaming down the face of a painting of the Virgin Mary, a “sign from God” in a church in danger of going bankrupt.

A caretaker first noticed the “miracle” phenomenon as she prepared for one of the final services at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago.

The Rev. Nicholas Jonas was told that she witnessed tears streaming from the Virgin Mary’s eyes and leaving a long streak on the painting, the Chicago Tribune reported.

In 2018, another Virgin Mary, this time in Argentina, was seen ‘crying’ tears of blood for the 38th time.

The image of the Virgin of the Mystical Rose is associated with several “miracles,” such as a woman with a 3-inch tumor that reportedly disappeared after she visited.

The Virgin Mary herself is best known as the mother of Jesus Christ. She is also known as a symbol of motherhood, purity, obedience, humility and faithfulness.

Mary is also known as the patron saint of all people because she looks at them with motherly care and is known as the most notable female figure in Christianity.