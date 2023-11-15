Leslie Jones Threatens to Fight Ted Cruz and His GOP Buddies

Comedy Central

The Daily Show guest host Leslie Jones took a cue Tuesday from Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), who threatened to fight the president of the Teamsters union during the middle of a Senate hearing, by saying she wanted to square up against three of Mullin’s GOP colleagues: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Jones first showed a video of the confrontation during a Senate committee hearing titled “Standing Up Against Corporate Greed: How Unions are Improving the Lives of Working Families.”

As Mullin stood up, committee chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) tells him to “sit down” and “stop it,” adding: “You’re a United States senator!”

