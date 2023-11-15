Live: Australian music industry gathers ahead of ARIA Awards

Hello and thank you for joining us on the night of Australian Music Nights.

My name is Liana Walker and I’m joined by Hannan Dervisevic, entertainment journalist Mawunyo Gbogbo and Dan Condon from Double J, who are on the ground at Hordern Pavilion this evening.

We’ll bring you all the action from tonight’s ceremony, speaking performances, nominees and winners as they are announced.

So stick around and send in your comments to see who you think will win the big prizes tonight!