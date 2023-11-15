ARIA Music Awards 2023: G Flip takes out Best Video with her hit Good Enough as she knocks out popstars Jessica Mauboy and Amy Shark

<!–

G Flip crushed the competition at the 37th ARIA Music Awards on Wednesday night when she won the fan-voted Best Video category.

The Australian singer-songwriter won for the video for his new hit Good Enough, directed by Kyle Caulfield.

Jessica Mauboy for Give You Love, which starred Jason Derulo, was also nominated for the award presented by YouTube.

Popstar Amy Shark was also among the nominees with her hit Can I Shower At Yours.

Other nominees in the category included Budjerah, Genesis Owusu, Peaches PRC, King Stingray, MAY-A, DMA’S and King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard.

G Flip, 30, crushed the competition at the 37th ARIA Music Awards on Wednesday night when she won the fan-voted Best Video category. Pictured with director Kyle Caulfield

G Flip said her mind was completely “chaotic” after learning she won Best Video right after opening the big night with a blockbuster performance.

“It’s so awesome and I’m so happy that ARIAS is presenting this award. Because Kyle is such an incredible director and creative and I’m so lucky to work with Kyle,” she said.

The Melbourne-based musician celebrated her win with her wife Chrishell Stause who applauded the audience as G Flip took the stage.

This year’s ARIA Awards are taking place at Hordern Pavilion in Moore Park, NSW, with Stan broadcasting the entire event live.

The music industry’s night of nights is hosted by Today star Brooke Boney and radio personality Tommy Little.

