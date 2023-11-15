Jacob Elordi is dapper in a three-piece suit while attending the star-studded premiere of Saltburn in Los Angeles

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jacob Elordi wore a smart three-piece suit as he appeared at the star-studded premiere of his latest film, Saltburn, in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Euphoria star, 26 – who recently revealed he refused to read for Superman – joined other celebrities at the iconic Ace Hotel for the special screening, including Margot Robbie and Carey Mulligan.

The Australian-born actor dressed to impress in sleek brown satin trousers and a matching suit jacket and waistcoat that buttoned up the front.

Underneath, he opted for a white shirt and black tie to complete his overall look for the big night. As a finishing touch, Elordi put on black dress shoes.

Saltburn is a dark comedy thriller that will be released in cinemas in the UK later this week on Friday 17th November and also in select theaters in the US.

During a quick photo op on the red carpet, The Kissing Booth alum crossed paths with his co-star, Barry Keoghan, and the two stopped for a few snaps together.

The Banshees Of Inisherin star wore black trousers and a white button-up that was partially undone around the collar.

He put on a black leather vest on top, which he left open, and put on a pair of black shoes tied with laces.

In addition to Jacob – who took on the role of Felix – other stars cast in the project include Keoghan, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Carey Mulligan and Alison Oliver.

The premise of the film reads: ‘A student at Oxford University is drawn into the world of a charming and aristocratic classmate, who invites him to his eccentric family’s sprawling estate for a summer to remember.’ IMDB.

The film is written and directed by actress and filmmaker Emerald Fennell, who most notably directed the 2020 thriller Promising Young Woman.

She has also appeared in front of the camera several times, such as as Camilla Parker Bowles in the hit Netflix series The Crown.

Fennell also co-produced Saltburn with other A-listers such as Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley.

During an interview with Vanity fairEmerald opened up about casting Elordi in Saltburn and recalled his audition.

“He just gave this incredibly powerful, relaxed, real performance from a person who could so easily not be real,” she told the outlet.

Before its theatrical release, the film premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival last month in October and at the 50th Telluride Film Festival in August.

Jacob has had a busy schedule and recently celebrated the release of the movie Priscilla, in which he starred as Elvis Presley.

The biographical film, directed by Sofia Coppola, is based on the 1985 memoir titled Elvis And Me, written by Priscilla Presley.

During a recent interview with GQElordi revealed how he tried to gain weight to portray the King of Rock and Roll.

“It was the first time in my life I ever had a stomach ache,” the actor explained. ‘Bacon. It was about a pound of bacon a day. And when I went to Canada, it was poutine and burgers….”

‘It’s really my pleasure. I could order Uber Eats and say, “Should I get that burger after I just ate Italian? Yes, I will,” he recalled.

While speaking to the outlet, he also reflected on his past role in The Kissing Booth franchise, where he had played the character of Noah Flynn, and called the films “ridiculous.”

“I didn’t want to make those films before I made those films. Those movies are ridiculous. They are not universal. They are an escape,” he said.