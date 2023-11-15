Noel Gallagher ‘finds love with new girlfriend’ as they are pictured together on his tour after finalising divorce from ex-wife Sara MacDonald

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Noel Gallagher has reportedly started a new romance after his divorce from ex-wife Sara MacDonald was finalized.

The Oasis singer, 56, was pictured with his new love in Paris this week as she joined him and his family on tour.

Noel has also taken the next step by introducing him to his daughter Anaïs, with the group pictured together after the singer’s performance at the Zénith arena.

Noel’s girlfriend, who looks strikingly similar to his ex-wife, flashed a beaming smile as she joined the group at the event, wearing a black jacket and jeans.

According to reports, Noel also took the mystery brunette on a secret getaway to Italy last month.

New relationship: Noel Gallagher has reportedly struck up a new romance after his divorce from ex-wife Sara MacDonald was finalized (pictured last week)

Meeting the family: The Sun reports that Noel has invited her on tour. It is believed she was pictured center back with Noel and his daughter Anais (pictured in red) in Paris last weekend

It comes after Noel and his ex-wife Sara finalized their divorce earlier this week, with Sara expected to receive a huge payout.

Insiders suggest Sara, 52, a music publicist, could pocket £20million and their £8million Hampshire mansion.

A source said The sun: ‘Sara continued to live in the house after they separated and Noel moved out. She is expected to stay there.

“They have deliberately done things quietly and behind closed doors, avoiding any form of public strife, and they have the means to do that.

“In the end, they really only communicated through lawyers.”

They added that striking a deal would have been a ‘huge relief’ for them both and that both parties seemed ‘happy enough’.

It was thought that things had become so tense between the estranged couple that they only communicated through lawyers in the final stages of their divorce.

After the settlement, which was finalized last month, was agreed, both headed abroad to celebrate, with Noel landing in Vegas and Sara joining friends in Ibiza.

MailOnline contacted Noel’s representatives for comment at the time.

Since the split, Noel has been living in luxury at Claridge’s in Mayfair, London, while he waits for his new flat in Maida Vale to be renovated.

Everywhere: It comes after Noel and his ex-wife Sara finalized their divorce earlier this week, with Sara expected to receive a huge payout (pictured together in 2018)

Big payday: Insiders suggest Sara, 52, a music publicist, could pocket £20million and buy their £8million Hampshire mansion (pictured in 2014)

Bitter battle: The estranged couple, who share sons Donovan (15) and Sonny (12), are said to have only communicated through lawyers in the final stages of their divorce

The rocker, who now fronts the band High Flying Birds, opened up about how writing his latest album helped him “come to terms” with the breakup.

He said: ‘Divorce is a long and drawn out process, so it definitely affects the mood of the album.

“When you’re an artist, you write about what you know, and I don’t really have much to say about life in general because I don’t really care about most of the things I see on the news.

“So when things happen in your life that you can put into words, I tend to jump on them, and that makes for better art.”

It comes after Noel recently opened up about his split from Sara in January after 12 years of marriage.

He revealed that the couple were “getting tired of each other,” which he said wasn’t unusual for couples in their 50s.

Sara is Noel’s second wife, whom he met at Space nightclub in Ibiza in 2000, a year before his divorce from first wife Meg Matthews, 57 – the mother of his eldest child, Anaïs.

The former couple were infamous for their party lifestyle at the height of Brit Pop in the mid-Nineties, living it up on rowdy nights on North London’s infamous Primrose Hill set, including supermodel Kate Moss and actress Sadie Frost.

But after their divorce, it was reported that Noel was having an affair with Sara – a claim they both denied.

Noel and Sara married in 2011 at the Lime Wood Hotel in New Forest in a £60,000 ceremony attended by guests including Russell Brand – but younger brother and former bandmate Liam said he was not invited.

They share sons Donovan, 15, and Sonny, 12.