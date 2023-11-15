Israeli forces storm Gaza’s Shifa hospital

NNA – Israeli occupation forces Wednesday dawn stormed the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, west of Gaza City, after besieging it for the sixth day in a row.

WAFA correspondent, who was besieged inside the Shifa Complex, said that occupation tanks stormed the courtyard of the Shifa Medical Complex from the western side, amid heavy gunfire, as snipers were deployed around the complex.

He pointed out that the occupation forces stormed the new surgical and emergency buildings, where patients and medical staff were present.

He added that the occupation soldiers were searching the buildings inside the complex, in addition to the sections, amid heavy gunfire inside them.

At dawn today, the occupation forces informed the medical staff at Al-Shifa Complex of their intention to storm the complex, which contains thousands of medical staff, wounded, and displaced people.

WAFA correspondent, who was trapped inside the complex, said that the medical staff informed the International Committee of the Red Cross and called on it tonbsp;take urgent action to ensure that no one in the complex, which houses thousands of displaced people, gets harmed.–WAFA

=======R.H.